Gold Mountain Delivers First Shipment of Ore to New Gold Inc.

·6 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 3,2022 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSX:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA) is pleased to announce that it has completed its first delivery of ore to New Gold Inc.'s ("New Gold") New Afton Mine ("New Afton") in Kamloops, BC located 133 km from the Elk Gold Mine.

Highlights:

  • Following the extended provincial review and approval of New Gold's custom milling permit, the Company is now positioned to deliver high-grade ore to accommodate its Year 1 production profile.

  • The material was mined from the 1300 vein near historic Pit 2, which was last mined from 2012 to 2014 at an average grade of 16.7 g/t.

  • This initial delivery marks the Company's transition into cash-flow and revenue generation.

  • Under the terms of the Ore Purchase Agreement with New Gold, the Company will be paid on a monthly basis for all ore delivered.

  • Ownership of ore transfers to New Gold upon delivery, eliminating all risks of recovery for Gold Mountain.

"Since purchasing the project from Equinox, our primary focus has always been putting the mine back into production. When going public in December of 2020, we had a goal to restart the Elk and develop a million-ounce producer. We are very pleased to deliver this update to our loyal shareholders. The Elk project has always been an execution story and I'd like to thank all those involved in bringing the Elk Gold mine back to life. Looking forward, we plan to ramp up high-grade ore delivery to New Gold, continue aggressively drilling out our highly prospective land package, and kick off the technical work necessary for our proposed Phase ll production expansion." commented Director and CEO Kevin Smith.

Indigenous Communities

While the Provincial review and the corresponding Mine Review Committee process have come to a close, Gold Mountain is aware and acknowledges each respective Indigenous Nation's decision-making process will continue independently from the Province of British Columbia.

Over the past 21 months, the Company has made a concerted effort to build strong relationships with communities that are affected by the development of the Elk Gold Project. Gold Mountain looks forward to continued collaboration with all Indigenous Nations that have interests in the Elk Gold mine. The Company also wishes to communicate that there is no time limit on direct engagement and consultation between the Company and each respective Indigenous Nation.

First Delivery and Payment Terms

Following the extended provincial review and approval of New Gold's custom milling permit, Gold Mountain completed its first delivery of ore to New Afton. The material was mined from the Elk's 1300 vein, located at the footwall of historic Pit 2 and marks the beginning of cash-flow and revenue generation for the Company.

Pursuant to the terms of the Ore Purchase Agreement ("OPA"), each truck leaving the Elk Gold Mine is weighed on-site to determine the weight of the ore being delivered. An assay is taken representing each day's gold and silver grades for delivered ore which, along with the truck scale tickets, combine to create a total metals value that are reconciled on a monthly basis. Gold and silver prices are determined based on the monthly average of the official AM/PM London Bullion Market Association for gold and London Metals Exchange for silver. The OPA differs from a traditional "toll milling" arrangement in that Gold Mountain is paid based on the value of the ore delivered to New Gold and bears no risk of processing recovery.

A complete copy of the OPA was filed on the Company's SEDAR profile on February 3, 2021.

Sustainability

By selling high-grade ore directly to New Gold, the Company avoids the need for an on-site mill and tailings storage facility. This arrangement drastically reduces the Elk Gold Mine's environmental impact and minimizes the effects it has on surrounding ecosystems and habitats. As a result, the Company reduces its carbon emissions by 11,500 tonnes/annum, power consumption by 10.2 Mwh/year, and annual water consumption by over 14,000,000L[1].

Ore Purchase Agreement

Under the terms of the OPA, the Company will deliver 70,000 tonnes of high-grade ore per annum or approximately 200 tonnes per day to New Gold. The OPA has a term of three years and is effective upon the first delivery of high-grade ore. In June 2021, the Company announced that it signed a letter of intent with New Gold to increase its tonnage delivered to New Afton from 70,000 to 350,000 tonnes per annum beginning in Year Four. The increase in tonnage delivered is subject to both the Company and New Gold obtaining the necessary regulatory and Indigenous approvals.

By securing a world-class ore purchase partner in New Gold and a fixed cost mining contract with Nhwelmen-Lake LP, Gold Mountain has the operational partners in place to consistently execute its business plan which the Company anticipates will result in increased shareholder value.

Qualified Person

The foregoing technical information was approved by Grant Carlson, P.Eng., a Qualified Person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and the Chief Operating Officer for the Company.

For information on past production at the Elk Gold Mine, please refer to the Company's technical report entitled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report and Resource Update of the Elk Gold Project, Merritt, British Columbia Canada" dated January 21, 2022 with an effective date of December 7, 2021.

About Gold Mountain Mining

Gold Mountain is a British Columbia based gold and silver exploration and development company focused on resource expansion at the Elk Gold Project, a producing mine located 57 KM from Merritt in South Central British Columbia. Additional information is available at www.sedar.com or on the Company's new website atwww.gold-mountain.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Gold Mountain Mining Corp.
Kevin Smith, Director and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 604-309-6340
Email: ks@gold-mountain.ca
Website: www.gold-mountain.ca
Twitter: www.twitter.com/goldmtnmine_

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward- looking statements include statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release and are not purely historical including any information or statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future and often, but not always, use words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, achieving 19,000 oz production profile for Years 1-3, the anticipated grade of ore shipped to New Afton, any increase in tonnage delivered to New Afton and the ability of Gold Mountain to consistently execute its business plan resulting in increased shareholder value. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; the price of gold; and the results of current exploration. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Gold Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For a comprehensive overview of all risks that may impact the Company, please see the Annual Information Form for the year ended January 31, 2021 a copy of which was filed on November 4, 20201 and is available on SEDAR.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this News Release.

[1] 100,000 L diesel/month using:https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gases-equivalencies-calculator-calculations-and-referencs

Based on comparison toto 1.5 MW mill contemplated in 2020 PEA = 30,000 kwh/day * 0.4L Diesel/kwh = 11,500 tonnes CO2/yea

and to the 900 tonne/day processing mill contemplated in the Company's 2020 PEA, a copy of which was available on the Company's SEDAR profile on September 24, 2020.

SOURCE: Gold Mountain Mining Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687045/Gold-Mountain-Delivers-First-Shipment-of-Ore-to-New-Gold-Inc

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Column: Brady's goodbye leaves (almost) everyone smiling

    The smart ones get out while people are still lining up to see them play. Tom Brady was even smarter than that. He was so good for so long that it made the toughest decision of his own career easy for everybody else. Sure, it could have gone smoother. As things turned out, it resembled nothing so much as a broken play that runs for three days without end. But try and name another transcendent athlete who exited the stage to smiles on almost every side of him. We'll wait. Brady’s unparalleled acc

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long

  • New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and

  • Kylington caps third-period rally, Flames beat Stars 4-3

    DALLAS (AP) — Oliver Kylington exited the penalty box, joined a rush and scored to cap a three-goal rally in the third period as the Calgary Flames defeated the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Tuesday night. Kylington jumped into a 3-on-1 break, took a pass from Rasmus Andersson and beat Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger. Andrew Mangiapane and Johnny Gaudreau also scored third-period goals, and Elias Lindholm assisted on the tying and winning goals. Trevor Lewis also scored for Calgary. Calgary peppered Oettinge

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • AP source: Vikings talk with Jim Harbaugh about coaching job

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jim Harbaugh has taken a step toward a potential return to the NFL. Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings had an exploratory conversation about the team's head coaching vacancy Saturday, a person with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview, said both sides were gauging interest. The Vikings made the formal request earlier this week to speak with him. A message seeking c

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • From Poulin to Hamelin, Team Canada has abundance of riches in choosing flag-bearer

    The unveiling of Canada's flag-bearer traditionally signals the Olympics are about to begin. It comes after plenty of speculation around which a decorated athlete — or perhaps two — will have the honour of leading Canada's red-clad athletes into the Opening Ceremony. From snowboarder Mark McMorris to moguls king Mikael Kingsbury to women's hockey star Marie-Philip Poulin, Canada has an abundance of riches to choose from. But the selection is complicated by other factors, such as competition sche

  • Water Cube to Ice Cube: Canadian icemaker deals with unique challenges at Games

    BEIJING — Canada's Hans Wuthrich thought he had seen it all during his long icemaking career. Delivering four top-quality curling sheets at the Beijing Games in a venue originally built for aquatic sports has been a unique challenge. "Having to set up humidifiers instead of dehumidifiers to (avoid) losing your ice is quite unheard of," Wuthrich said Wednesday. The venue — first called the Water Cube — was used for competitions like swimming and diving at the 2008 Beijing Summer Games. The 50-met

  • Bengals top Chiefs 27-24 in OT to clinch Super Bowl trip

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Evan McPherson kicked a 31-yard field goal with 9:22 left in overtime after Joe Burrow kept his cool while leading a furious second-half comeback to get the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years with a 27-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game Sunday. The Bengals erased an 18-point deficit — tying an AFC title game record — to take a late 24-21 lead. But Harrison Butker’s 44-yard field goal as time expired in regu

  • Shiffrin talks about watching Biles deal with Olympic stress

    Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin was paying attention when gymnastics superstar Simone Biles opened up about being burdened by “the weight of the world” and sat out a string of finals at the Tokyo Olympics six months ago. Shiffrin was listening, too, when swimming superstar Caeleb Dressel revealed, after finishing first in five races at the Summer Games, how “terrifying” it was to confront “so much pressure in one moment; your whole life boils down to a moment.” Observed Shiffrin: “He wo

  • Analysis: Opposites attract as Stafford, Burrow get Super

    Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow had almost nothing in common before Sunday except that they were top overall picks in the NFL draft. Now, they are both Super Bowl quarterbacks. Their journeys are almost polar opposites since each left an SEC powerhouse. Stafford was the first selection in the 2009 draft out of Georgia and then spent a dozen years trying not to get pummeled in Detroit. Always considered a good player on a bad team — Detroit is that rare franchise that existed when the Super Bowl

  • On to Super Bowl: Bengals versus Rams, who will host game

    Two years ago, the Cincinnati Bengals were the NFL's worst team. Now they're headed to the Super Bowl to play the Los Angeles Rams — in the Rams' home stadium. Matching the biggest comeback in an AFC championship game, the Bengals rallied from an 18-point hole to stun Kansas City 27-24 in overtime Sunday for their first trip to the big game since the 1988 season. The team that won only two games in 2019, earning them the top overall draft pick that they used on quarterback Joe Burrow, pretty muc

  • San Francisco commits major mistakes at the worst time

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — For 6 3/4 games, the San Francisco 49ers had dominated the Los Angeles Rams. Then came the fourth quarter of Sunday’s NFC championship game, when everything unraveled. Coach Kyle Shanahan decided not to go it on fourth-and-2 in Rams territory, followed by a dropped interception by Jaquiski Tartt and Jimmy Garoppolo throwing a pick at the worst time. All of that led to San Francisco’s bid for a second Super Bowl trip in three years falling short in a 20-17 loss. The Niner

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w