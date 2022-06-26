Gold Miner Stumbles Upon Rare Ice Age-Era Discovery

A Canadian gold miner uncovered a mummified, Ice Age-era wooly mammoth body during an excavation on Tuesday.

The young woolly mammoth, named “Nun cho ga” or big baby animal” by the Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin First Nation band, is a discovery that joins a number of other Ice Age-era finds, according to a press release.

This mummified body, however, has skin and hair, something that is considered “rare.”

People have found mummified mammoth remains in the past including a partial mammoth calf uncovered in 1948 and an infant mammoth, similar in size to Num cho ga, found in Syria in 2007, CBS News reported.

Yukon paleontologist Dr. Grant Zazula said it has been a dream of his to come face-to-face with a “real woolly mammoth,” CBS News reported.

“That dream came true today. Nun cho ga is beautiful and one of the most incredible mummified ice age animals ever discovered in the world. I am excited to get to know her more,” Zazula said.

