Gold miner Endeavour acquires Teranga, aims for FTSE 100 listing

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - West Africa-focused gold miners Endeavour Mining <EDV.TO> and Teranga Gold <TGZ.TO> have agreed an all-stock deal to create a top 10 gold producer, the companies said on Monday, a week after announcing they were in talks.

Endeavour will acquire all of Teranga's shares and existing shareholders will end up with 66% of the combined entity, with Teranga shareholders holding the remaining 34%.

The combined entity will seek a second listing on the London Stock Exchange, targeting entry into the FTSE 100 Index, the companies said.

The deal was priced at a premium of 5.1% over the closing price of Endeavour and Teranga shares on Friday.

"By combining our complementary assets, we will enhance our strategic position on West Africa’s highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt and we will have the ability to deliver material synergies," said Sébastien de Montessus, CEO of Endeavour.

Endeavour's acquisition of Teranga adds another operating mine - Wahgnion - to its four existing mines in Burkina Faso, and also gives it exposure to Senegal.

Teranga bought Barrick Gold's <ABX.TO> 90% stake in the Massawa project in Senegal last year.

La Mancha, Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris' gold mining holding company and Endeavour's top shareholder, committed to a $200 million cash injection into the new entity.

Endeavour and Teranga also negotiated debt refinancing as part of the deal.





