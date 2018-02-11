Gold medallist's family shotguns beers at 8:30 a.m. to see him compete

Red Gerard celebrates winning of gold with his family. (Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images)Gold

Thanks to Red Gerard, the United States of America have their first gold medal of the Olympics, and one awesome party.

Seventeen-year old Red Gerard is the first athlete born in the 2000’s to win an Olympic gold medal, but his family is partying like it’s 1999.

“I’m pretty sure I saw a video of them shotgunning beers at 8:30 a.m., so I’m pretty sure they are doing just fine.” Red Gerard said of his family who has traveled to PyeongChang in an interview with the Washington Post.

“If we’re not in jail,” Red Gerard’s brother Brendon said, “Then something didn’t go right.”

The family was spotted holding signs which said “We’re here to get Gerarded”, and partying during the men’s slopestyle snowboarding event. The party really got going after Gerard’s third run which eventually led him to the gold medal.

Dunno what Red Gerard's dad is drinking but I'd like one pic.twitter.com/sFtucKhgZQ — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) February 11, 2018





Hopefully no members of the Gerard clan actually end up in jail.