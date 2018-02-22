Gold medal precedes wedding for US Hockey's Coyne, Chargers' Schofield

The Philadelphia Eagles’ Zach Ertz isn’t the only NFL player with a highly talented and decorated woman by his side.

On Thursday in PyeongChang, late Wednesday night in the States, Kendall Coyne and the U.S. women’s hockey team won a thrilling gold-medal game against Canada, taking the win on penalty shots, 3-2.

The U.S. women’s biggest fan – literally – is Coyne’s fiance: Los Angeles Chargers right tackle Michael Schofield.

American women Kendall Coyne, left, and Hilary Knight celebrate after winning the women’s gold medal hockey game against Canada. Coyne is engaged to Chargers’ tackle Michael Schofield. (AP)

Schofield, listed at 6-foot-7, 301 pounds, was in the Gangneung Hockey Centre cheering on Coyne and her teammates, wearing her No. 26 jersey.





Coyne, who is just 5-foot-2, is a forward who had two goals and an assist during the Olympic tournament; the 25-year-old was also on the silver-medal winning American team in Sochi and has been a member of five world championship-winning squads. She’s also one of the fastest skaters in the world and one of the most decorated female hockey players in NCAA history, playing at Northeastern.

Schofield and Coyne met at Sandburg High School in suburban Chicago, and reunited a few years ago at a gym near their hometown. They have been dating since.

A 2017 Denver Post profile on the couple (Schofield spent the first three years of his career with the Broncos, starting 16 of 19 games in the team’s Super Bowl-winning 2015 season) details a morning workout with the two and other football players; when the football players are bent over in exhaustion, Coyne is ready for another set.

Schofield proposed in January 2017 at Coyne’s favorite ice cream shop, and the two are set to be married this July, finding a date between training sessions and work commitments.