Gold Resource Corporation Issues 2020 Sustainability Accounting Standards Report

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company", "We", "Our" or "GRC") has released its 2020 Sustainability Disclosure Topics & Accounting Metrics ("2020 SASB Report"), which uses the Value Reporting Foundation's Metals & Mining Sustainability Accounting Standard of reporting to outline the Company's progress on its sustainability performance in 2020 at the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico.

The team at Gold Resource Corporation holds itself accountable to the highest environmental, social and governance standards. Our commitment to acting responsibly and delivering excellence in sustainability allows us to deliver benefits to all our stakeholders, including our employees and local communities," said Allen Palmiere, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Company's 2020 SASB Report, available at https://goldresourcecorp.com/responsible-mining/esg-reports/, highlights significant progress achieved by the Company in 2020 when compared with 2019, including:

A 38% decline in greenhouse gas emissions (or 23% decline related to tons of CO 2 equivalent produced per tonne of ore processed). A 14.8% decline in the fresh water withdrawn per tonne of ore processed. A 31% decline in the fresh water consumed per tonne of ore processed. The percentage of tailings recycled through the paste plant rose to 26% from 5.7% in 2019.

The declines in tons of CO 2 equivalent are largely due to the conversion to the electrical grid from diesel generating capacity. We continue to focus on identifying opportunities to lower our power consumption and improve efficiency in this area. The declines in water consumption were due to the installation of the paste tailings plant as water is recycled back to the processing plant from this process.

About Gold Resource Corporation

Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with its operations centered on the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of a new board and senior leadership, the company's focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine. For more information, please visit GORO's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the company's Form 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors associated with its business.

Cautionary Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "target", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward- looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding Gold Resource Corporation's strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to Gold Resource Corporation on the date of this press release, and the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, the scope, duration, and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mining operations, Company employees, and supply chains as well as the scope, duration and impact of government action aimed at mitigating the pandemic may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Also, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limitedto, those discussed in the Company's 10-Q filed with the SEC.

