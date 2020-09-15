Gold Bull Appoints Management & Technical Team

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (“Gold Bull” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has appointed its US based management and technical team.



Gold Bull Chairman Craig Parry commented, “We are thrilled to have attracted this high calibre technical team who have an impressive track records of making discoveries. I’m looking forward working with such a great pool of talent as we continue to assess and evaluate future acquisitions for the Company.”



David Johnson – Chief Geophysicist

David is a global mineral explorer with over 25 years experience across a wide variety of geological terrains, deposit types and geographic areas. With multiple several discoveries to his credit and expertise in applying geophysical methods he brings a wealth of knowledge to the group.

As Chief Geophysicist at Independence Group, David led regional and in-mine geophysics teams to exploration success, including discovery of the Moran and Long North nickel orebodies at Kambalda and the Rosie nickel deposit in the Duketon greenstone belt in Western Australia. David also discovered The Horn nickel sulphide deposit in the Wildara greenstone belt and contributed to the discovery of the Lounge Lizard nickel orebody (acquired by Western Areas from Kagara in 2012) south of Flying Fox in the Forrestania belt for LionOre. He contributed to the Nordic Mining discovery of nickel sulphide mineralization in the Reinfjord and Lokkarfjord intrusions on the Øksfjord Peninsula, northern Norway, and the Ardiden Limited Silver Star North graphite discovery in Ontario. As a graduate geophysicist at WMC, he had a key role in the discovery of the Gum Pool palaeochannel groundwater resource for Leinster Nickel Operations using moving loop TEM.

David graduated from University of Melbourne in 1990 with a Bachelor of Science with Honours in Geophysics. From 1995 to mid-1997, David completed his Master of Science degree at the University of Utah within the Consortium for Electromagnetic Modeling and Inversion (CEMI), funded by a WMC Company Fellowship. He also holds a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance from the Securities Institute of Australia. David has held technical specialist positions with major mining companies (Western Mining Corporation, Rio Tinto) and mid-tier producers (LionOre, Independence Group). He has served on the boards of private (Revelation Geoscience, a Vancouver-based multi-disciplinary geoscience consulting firm acquired by CSA Global) and public (Cassini Resources Ltd, an ASX-listed junior explorer) companies. As a consultant, he has provided advice to explorers in Australia, Asia, Africa, the Americas and Scandinavia.

Stephanie Grocke – Project Geologist

Stephanie is a geologist with over ten years of research experience in the fields of volcanology, igneous petrology, and economic geology. She has conducted exploration and research projects in diverse geologic settings including Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Peru, Guatemala, Iceland, and the western U.S. Stephanie has published scholarly journal articles that have advanced the fields of volcanology, experimental petrology, and porphyry systems and led her into a career of mineral exploration and mine development with a focus on Nevada. Stephanie is experienced in project generation and has successfully vended gold and copper projects into publicly listed Companies. Stephanie earned her B.A. in Geology from Colby College and her Ph.D. in Volcanology from Oregon State University. She served as a postdoctoral scholar at the Smithsonian Institution, National Museum of National History, and as a NSF-Fulbright Arctic Research Scholar at the University of Iceland in Reykjavik.

Amy Hannink – Project Geologist

Amy is a well rounded geologist with hands-on experience in geophysics, exploration and mine geology. Amy has worked in the Nevada gold industry for the past 5 years, primarily in epithermal deposits, both as a mine geologist and an exploration geologist. She most recently worked for Hecla’s Nevadan Regional Exploration Team advancing both brownfield and greenfield projects. Amy is proficient at a wide variety of geological skillsets including: surface mapping, rock sampling, 3D geologic modeling, geophysical and geochemical techniques to advance targets. Prior to her 5 years focused on Nevada and Utah gold projects, she worked for 2 years as a geophysicist. Amy earned a Masters of Science (Geophysics) from the University of Reno and her Bachelors of Science (Geology) from the University of Idaho.

