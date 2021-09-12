Gokulam Kerala vs Army Red, Durand Cup 2021 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast Details Of Football Match on TV

Defending champions Gokulam Kerala would begin their Durand Cup 2021 campaign against Army Red in a Group D clash at the Kalyani Stadium on Sunday, September 12. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will not be broadcasted on TV but live streaming would be available on the Addatimes app.

𝐇𝐎𝐖 𝐆𝐎𝐎𝐃 𝐈𝐒 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐓‼️🔥 As the Defending Champions set out to defend their title, their opponents are here to defend their victory march⚡⚽

Matchday 8: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Army Red Football Team#DurandCup2021 #gokulamkeralafc #armyredfootballteam #GKFCvARFT #GKAR pic.twitter.com/n6nmtapz3l — Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) September 12, 2021

Also Read | Durand Cup 2021 Scheduled to Begin from September 05 Onwards at Kolkata