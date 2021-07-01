Gok Wan Shaves His Head Live On This Morning As He Raises Funds For Cancer Charity

Gok Wan’s famous quiff is no more, after he had his head shaved on live TV to raise money for a cancer charity.

The fashion expert parted with his locks in a fundraising effort for Young Lives Vs Cancer after his cousin’s daughter Alyssa was diagnosed with leukaemia.

Gok appeared on Thursday’s This Morning to have his head shaved, having raised more than £40,000 for the charity so far.

Gok Wan had his head shaved on This Morning (Photo: ITV)

Speaking beforehand, he addressed Alyssa and said: “This is for you my darling, you have inspired us so thank you so much.”

He then shared a heartwarming message from Alyssa with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

To show his support to a family member battling leukemia, @therealgokwan's giving his quiff the chop for charity!



Stream #ThisMorning on the ITV Hub just after 11am to see the results! 👉https://t.co/1VuxanpnIcpic.twitter.com/eqOsOPnxxr — This Morning (@thismorning) July 1, 2021

He later headed over to another part of the studio to have his head shaved.

And just like that... off it goes! Well done @therealgokwan! 👏 pic.twitter.com/mkcuPl1D1g — This Morning (@thismorning) July 1, 2021

Gok later showed off the transformation on his Instagram page, where he posted a message of thanks to people who had donated and admitted he was a fan of his new look.

Gok had previously written on his Just Giving fundraising page: “Alyssa is 12 years old and three weeks ago she was diagnosed with Leukaemia.

“As you can imagine this news has been a huge shock and a really scary time for Alyssa and my family.

“Alyssa is being very well looked after by our incredible NHS in Leicester.

“She has started her chemotherapy and is thankfully reacting well to the treatment.”

