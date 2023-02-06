It’s going to be windy, and then showers and thunderstorms arrive Tuesday in North Texas

North Texans should have a good day flying kites on Monday as southerly winds could hit gusts of 35 mph, but it will be a good idea to get an umbrella for Tuesday because showers and thunderstorms are headed for the area.

Oh, and cold temperatures will be here by late Friday, so there’s that weather concern.

The weather forecast for Monday is warm and windy in North Texas, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. The daytime high will be in the lower 60s and the south winds will be 15-25 mph, with some gusts up to 35 mph.

A cold front arrives late Monday and that will increase the chances of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, but North Texans won’t have to worry about freezing temperatures.

There’s a 20 percent chance of showers early Tuesday, and then it increases to 70 percent during the day.

“The better chances of heavy rainfall will be east and south of here,” said meteorologist Monique Sellers at the NWS in Fort Worth on Monday. “Tarrant County might get an inch of water.”

Sellers noted that counties to the west of Tarrant County might get less than a half inch of rain on Tuesday while counties to the east may see as much as 3 inches.

The high temperature on Tuesday should be in the mid-50s.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue into late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Rain “should be out of the area by Wednesday afternoon,” Sellers said.

Daytime temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid-50s.

A second cold front arrives late Friday and North Texans will wake up Saturday morning to temperatures near freezing.

