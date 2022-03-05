Who’s going to win Coach K’s Cameron finale? What if Duke beats UNC? Vote in our polls

Of all the games played at Cameron Indoor Stadium, will Saturday’s contest between Duke and rival North Carolina be the biggest?

It will be the last game inside Cameron for Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who is retiring at the end of the season.

Duke (26-4, 16-3) has already won the ACC regular-season title. The Tar Heels (22-8, 14-5) can play a major spoiler.

The Blue Devils are a 12.5-point favorite at home.

There is, of course, no guarantee that Duke will win. But let’s have some speculative fun: If Duke wins, will the Cameron Crazies rush the floor? Take our poll below, refresh and vote as many times as you like!

Of course, that could only happen if Duke wins.

We know that even 12.5-point favorites can fall from time to time, and we also know that, when picking a winner, we often pick with our hearts over logic and statistics.

That is often the case here in the Triangle. You cheer for Duke. Or UNC. Or neither. But never both.

So, let’s measure how many of you are out there with a rooting interest in this big game. Vote in our poll below, and tell us who will win, and by how much.