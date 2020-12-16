If you’re going to get a weighted blanket, get the Gravity Blanket while it’s on sale
Weighted blankets gained popularity in recent years for helping people with anxiety, stress and getting an overall better night’s sleep. If you’re looking to invest in one to see what they hype is about, you should seriously consider the original Gravity Blanket.
The brand isn’t only trustworthy, but its blankets are currently 25 percent off when you use code Holiday2020 at checkout through Dec. 18.
Shop: Gravity Blanket, $189+
Gravity Blanket arguably brought weighted blankets to the mainstream market when the brand’s Kickstarter campaign raised over $4.7 million in 2017. Since then, it has became the “world’s most popular weighted blanket and weighted comforter,” according to the brand.
The blanket contains glass beads, using gridded stitching to ensure the beads remain evenly distributed. (In other words, when you pick it up, all of the beads won’t move to one side, like some other weighted blankets).
The weighted inner comes with a micro-plush duvet cover for ultimate comfort. One important note: The duvet is not only extremely soft, but it’s also machine washable.
The Gravity Blanket comes in five weights — 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 pounds. Additionally, the duvet comes in three neutral colors — blue, white and gray. To find the right blanket for you, the brand recommends choosing a blanket that’s sbout 10 percent of your body weight. If you’re in between two weights, they suggest going with the lower of the two.
“The Gravity Weighted Blanket uses the power of ‘deep pressure stimulation’ to simulate the feeling of being held or hugged, increasing serotonin and melatonin, and decreasing cortisol,” the Gravity Blanket description reads.
You can purchase the Gravity Blanket online starting at $189 for the original (the price increases with the weight). The brand also makes a cotton weighted blanket, a flannel weighted blanket and the Cooling Gravity Blanket, which has a moisture-wicking fabric.
In a study done by the brand, 72 percent of people reported better sleep when using the Gravity Blanket. Another 76 percent said it helped them fall asleep faster and wake up more rested.
It’s easy to say, if you’re going to get a weighted blanket, make it the original Gravity Blanket.
