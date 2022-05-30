'Going to be watching': Hurricane Agatha expected to hit Mexico on Monday. Is it a threat to the US?

Grace Hauck, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Agatha, the first named storm of the eastern Pacific season,  is expected to strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane Monday and bring an "extremely dangerous storm surge and life-threatening winds" to southern Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm is expected to maintain its intensity through landfall on the southern coast of Mexico Monday afternoon or evening, then rapidly weaken over southeastern Mexico Tuesday, the center said.

Agatha became a hurricane Sunday morning.

It's "way too early to tell what, if anything," Hurricane Agatha means for the U.S., meteorologist Craig Setzer wrote on Twitter on Saturday. "Right now we're just going to be watching," he said.

AccuWeather meteorologists noted they will be closely monitoring the "leftover energy" from Agatha as it crosses Mexico and enters the Bay of Campeche. "Here, there is a chance it could redevelop into the Atlantic basin's first named storm," the outlet reported.

The hurricane comes as federal forecasters expect yet another busy Atlantic hurricane season in 2022: As many as 10 hurricanes could form, meteorologists said last week. The Atlantic season begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30; it peaks in August and September.

HURRICANE FORECAST 2022: Up to 21 named storms possible; as many as 10 hurricanes could form

WHAT IS THE SAFFIR-SIMPSON SCALE?: Breaking down how we classify hurricanes

NWS National Hurricane Center
NWS National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Agatha is the earliest first hurricane in the eastern North Pacific since 2015, said Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist at Colorado State University, wrote on Twitter.

As of 10 p.m. CDT Sunday, the storm was about 140 miles southwest of Puerto Angel, Mexico, moving northeast at 6 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Maximum sustained winds were near 110 mph Sunday night. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 90 miles, the center said.

Storm surge is also expected to produce "extremely dangerous coastal flooding" and "large and destructive waves," according to the center.

WHAT IS DERECHO? These 'inland hurricanes' can cause tremendous damage

President Joe Biden earlier this month pleaded with Americans to pay attention to hurricane warnings and follow the guidance of local officials.

"We know hurricanes are coming our way. They grow more extreme every season thus far," Biden said during a press conference at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

He added: "Given the climate crisis ... we expect another tough hurricane season. Storms are going to be more intense, and we’re going to have shorter notice, as we saw last year with Hurricane Ida."

Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana last August, led to the deaths of nearly 90 people across eight U.S. states, as well as additional later fatalities from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Contributing: Eve Chen, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hurricane Agatha's path: Storm to reach Mexico Monday. What about US?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tropical Storm Agatha on track to make landfall as a hurricane Monday

    Forecasters expect Agatha to make landfall on Monday as a category two hurricane.

  • Tyler Herro returning for Miami after missing last three games

    Anthony Chiang: Tyler Herro will warm up with the intention of playing. Entire Heat roster expected to be available. Source: Twitter @Anthony_Chiang What's the buzz on Twitter? Jeff Zillgitt @ JeffZillgitt Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro ...

  • First tropical storm forms off Mexico's Pacific coast

    Agatha, the first tropical storm of the 2022 hurricane season in the Pacific, formed Saturday off Mexico’s southern coast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Agatha continued to strengthen and is expected to become a hurricane by Sunday and head towards land. On Saturday evening, the center of the tropical storm was located about 175 miles (280 kilometers) southwest of Puerto Angel, with winds of 60 mph (95 kph).

  • Toronto man, 25, critically hurt after motorcycle crashes into SUV on 401 in Ajax

    A Toronto man, 25, was critically injured after his motorcycle crashed into the back of an SUV on Highway 401 in Ajax on Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police say. The collision happened on Highway 401 westbound at Westney Road near the on-ramp. The motorcyclist was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. He was listed in stable condition on Sunday. Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP's Highway Safety Division, said the motorcyclist was seen travelling at high speed befor

  • Dame Helen Mirren and Andie MacDowell dance down Cannes red carpet

    Dame Helen Mirren and fellow Hollywood veteran Andie MacDowell have danced together down the Cannes red carpet at the premiere of Mother And Son. Stars of Mother And Son including Stephane Bak, Annabelle Lengronne and Ahmed Sylla also attended.

  • 2 Russian lawmakers branded traitors and ordered out of meeting for demanding Putin end invasion of Ukraine

    Leonid Vasyukevich and Gennady Shulga outraged fellow lawmakers in Primorksy Krai with the direct appeal to Vladimir Putin.

  • Sadio Mane only allowed to go for over £25m if replacement lined up – Liverpool

    The Bundesliga champions have yet to even make contact with the Reds about any potential deal.

  • 'Grey's Anatomy' Producers Couldn't Give a Straight Answer About Season 19 Being the End

    Is there a 'Grey's Anatomy' season 19? Here is everything you need to know about the ABC drama featuring Ellen Pompeo, including cast, premiere date and more.

  • Gurriel's 5 RBIs best Ohtani's 2 HRs in Jays' win over Halos

    Shohei Ohtani crushed two early homers, but they didn't stand up. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning for his season-high fifth RBI, and the Blue Jays overcame Ohtani's latest power burst to complete a four-game sweep of the Angels with an 11-10 victory Sunday. Raimel Tapia added three RBIs and Bo Bichette hit a tying homer in the eighth for Toronto, which capped its first four-game sweep of the Angels in 30 years with its highest-scoring performance of the season.

  • Bobby Brown says he locked himself in the bathroom on his wedding day to Whitney Houston because he was 'scared to death'

    Bobby Brown discussed his marriage to Whitney Houston in his upcoming A&E documentary, "Biography: Bobby Brown," which premieres on May 30.

  • Policeman who said he was aroused by teen’s sexual assault is sacked

    Chief Inspector Paul Crouch, based in London, was dismissed for gross misconduct.

  • How San Diego secured its water supply, at a cost

    As a worsening drought forces millions of Californians to face mandatory water restrictions, one corner of Southern California has largely shielded itself from supply-related woes: San Diego County. For Western water planners, the path it took to get there serves either as a blueprint or a cautionary tale. Over the past three decades, San Diego County diversified its water supply, ramped up conservation and invested in big-ticket water infrastructure including the Western hemisphere’s largest de

  • Hot and humid weather coming Monday and Tuesday, Environment Canada says

    While it's only May, temperatures are expected to exceed 30 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, Environment Canada said. In a special weather statement, the federal agency said the year's "first heat event" is here with hot and humid temperatures expected on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to reach above 30 degrees in many areas across Ontario including Toronto, the Greater Toronto Area, and southwestern Ontario. Though there will be a brief dip Monday overnight to mid to upper teens, h

  • ‘Furiosa’ Cast, Release Date and Everything We Know About the ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Prequel

    From the cast to the record-breaking budget, here’s what you can expect from the film starring Anya Taylor-Joy

  • First TS forms off Mexico's coast, to become hurricane

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — A strengthening Agatha, the first tropical storm of the 2022 hurricane season in the Pacific, was forecast to become a hurricane Sunday as it approaches Mexico’s southern coast. On Saturday evening, the center of the tropical storm was located about 190 miles (310 kilometers) southwest of Puerto Angel, with winds of 60 mph (95 kph), according to U.S. National Hurricane Center. The storm was moving northwest at 3 mph (6 kph), but was expected to take a turn further northward. A

  • Vermont likely to elect its 1st woman to Congress this year

    MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — With a rare opening this fall in its congressional delegation, Vermont appears poised to lose its distinction as the only state that has never been represented by a woman in Washington. Three women, including Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint, are among the Democrats competing in the Aug. 9 primary for the seat being vacated by the state's lone U.S. House member, Democrat Peter Welch, who is trying to move to the Senate. The two Republican c

  • Ground searches underway or planned at most of Manitoba's former residential school sites

    WARNING: This story contains distressing details. A year after the discovery of what are believed to be 215 unmarked graves at the former Kamloops residential school, First Nations across the country continue to search the grounds of residential schools where children from their communities went. That includes ground searches underway at many of the 14 residential school sites in Manitoba. After last May's discovery in Kamloops, survivors from Sandy Bay First Nation, on the western shore of Lake

  • Biden grieves with Texas town after shooting

    STORY: It was a somber moment for U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden outside the Texas elementary school where 19 children and two teachers were killed by a gunman. The pair on Sunday laid white roses outside the site of the country’s deadliest school shooting in a decade. The first lady lingered, touching photos of the young victims at makeshift shrines. [Upsound – choir singing]The Bidens are set to meet victims’ families, survivors and first responders in a town grappling with unbearable grief. Mourners - from adults to the very young – continued to visit a memorial in the town square, comforting each other and leaving gifts reflecting the age of the victims, mostly nine- and ten-year-olds. MATTHEW MORENO, VISITOR FROM CARRIZO SPRINGS, TX SAYING: “What can I do to keep my kids safe? (Edit) Now that this really opened our eyes and it made us look like this, what we need to do.” Anger has mounted over the decision by the town's law enforcement agencies to allow the shooter to remain in a classroom for nearly an hour while officers waited in the hallway and children inside the room made panicked 911 calls for help. The U.S. Department of Justice on Sunday said it would review local law enforcement response at the request of the town’s mayor. During their visit, the Bidens also attended mass with a crowd chanting “do something” as the president left the church. [Upsound: "Do something"]Biden responded, “We will.” [Upsound: "We will." / "We will."]The shooting has once again put gun control at the top of the nation's agenda, with supporters of stronger gun laws arguing that the latest bloodshed represents a tipping point. Still, while Biden has repeatedly called for major reforms to America's gun laws but has been powerless to stop mass shootings or convince Republicans that stricter controls could stem the carnage.

  • Cigarette ads were banned decades ago. Let's do the same for fossil fuels

    The number of people who die from climate change each year is roughly the same as the number of people who die from tobacco use.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Stantec Inc.'s (TSE:STN) Shares?

    Every investor in Stantec Inc. ( TSE:STN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own...