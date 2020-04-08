Going to Disneyland after the coronavirus pandemic might mean a temperature check

Disneyland and other U.S. theme parks closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s tough to believe it right now, but one day, the worst of the coronavirus pandemic will be over and people will return to a life outside quarantine. Once again, we’ll line up at Disneyland and other theme parks, but what will it look like?

Bob Iger, the executive chairman of Walt Disney Co., on Tuesday told Barron’s that his amusement resorts are considering just that, almost a month after temporarily shutting down on March 14. One possibility is that guests could have their temperatures taken before entering, just as they have their bags checked for weapons.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“One of the things that we’re discussing already is that in order to return to some semblance of normal, people will have to feel comfortable that they’re safe. Some of that could come in the form ultimately of a vaccine, but in the absence of that it could come from basically, more scrutiny, more restrictions,” Iger said. “Just as we now do bag checks for everybody that goes into our parks, it could be that at some point we add a component of that that takes people’s temperatures, as a for-instance.”

He noted that Disney is closely following China’s post-coronavirus life.

“You can’t get on a bus or a subway or a train or enter a high-rise building there — and I’m sure this will be the case when their schools reopen — without having your temperature taken,” Iger said.

Shanghai Disneyland, set to reopen some hotels and shopping areas outside the park on April 9 after closing in January, has listed detailed guidelines for guests on its website. It notes that, during this phased reopening, properties will operate “under limited capacity and reduced hours of operation.”

“In accordance with relevant regulations, every guest entering Shanghai Disney Resort will be required to undergo temperature screening procedures and present their Shanghai QR Code,” a statement from park officials reads. “Only guests with a green Shanghai QR Code will be allowed to enter the resort. Guests must wear a mask during their entire visit (except when dining), and will also be reminded to maintain respectful social distances at all times while in stores, queues and restaurants.”

Story continues

And with Disney typically leading the way for the theme-park industry, expect others to follow suit with similar guidelines.

While assessing Disney’s value as a company on Tuesday, Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall projected “zero park attendance” through the end of the current fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30. He said he expects “50 percent capacity” in 2021 and 24 months for attendance to get back to normal, according to Variety.

That’s despite the fact that Disney diehards are already missing their time at the brand’s theme parks.





i miss disneyland — j (@juliannadiaaz) April 5, 2020

Me when Disneyland opens again. pic.twitter.com/lbSC1pdLsR — 𝒜𝓊𝒹𝓇𝑒𝓎 (@fantasylandaud) April 7, 2020

Pretending I’m at Disneyland. pic.twitter.com/vNPStmF9cj — Bring back Star Trek: The Experience you fools (@ThemeParker104) April 8, 2020

Disney Parks did not respond to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC and WHO’s resource guides.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.