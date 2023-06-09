Going to Taste of Charlotte in uptown? How to beat traffic and where to park

Charlotte’s in for a summer filled with festivals taking place starting this month through the fall.

Taste of Charlotte, a three-day food festival featuring samples from local restaurants and live performances, will return to Tryon Street this weekend.

Taste of Charlotte is preceded by Eat Black Charlotte Week, which kicked off last week. The annual festival to celebrate the week is being held at a new venue location on East 7th Street after record-breaking attendance last year, CharlotteFive previously reported.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has already issued traffic advisories for uptown ahead of the busy weekend that also includes a Charlotte FC game at Bank of America Stadium.

“Ahead of this weekend’s events please be aware of road closures in Uptown,” CMPD tweeted. “Please pay attention to new traffic patterns and road signs for detours!”

The blue section is closed from now until Sunday 6/11 at 11:00 p.m. for the Taste of Charlotte Festival. pic.twitter.com/wBxhJSd6cj — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 8, 2023

How to get to uptown

While South Tryon St. between E. Brooklyn Village Ave. and Trade St. are closed until Sunday, according to CMPD, College Street and most of Church Street will remain open.

The Charlotte Department of Transportation has an interactive street map you can use to navigate this weekend if you want to view street closures for yourself.

Among other streets closed this weekend are Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Mint St. N. Tryon St., and W 4th St., according to CDOT.

Take the light rail. City Lynx Gold Line light rail will take you to Tryon St. The light rail makes 17 stops and runs from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m., daily for just $2.20 per trip.

Where should I park in uptown?

Taste of Charlotte suggests you use the city’s Preferred Parking website in order to find a spot nearby.

The 101 S. College St. Garage has the option to park for three to 24 hours for $30. And at 123 S. Church St. at levels 2 and 3, you can park for 3 to 12 hours for $30.