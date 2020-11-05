‘We’re going to the skies and stars!’ The man building our jetpack future – in tribute to his Dad

On a gloomy afternoon in a Sussex wood, a 21st-century superhero appears. Dressed in black, helmeted, a pack on his back and jets on his arms, he rises to a couple of metres above the ground, accelerates up above a grassy bank and then hovers in a swirling cloud of autumn leaves.

No matter how many times you’ve watched a video on YouTube, nothing can quite prepare you for the sight of a human being in flight. It is the embodiment of a thousand myths, from Hermes and Peter Pan to Iron Man, as well as a million childhood dreams, and is the only correct answer to that old conundrum: which superpower would you choose, invisibility or flying? If it wasn’t for the roar of the jet engines and the smell of fuel, you would assume it was just a dream.

Back on Earth, jets silent, helmet off, the superhero reveals himself. Not Clark Kent or Tony Stark, but Richard Browning, 41, a former oil trader, now entrepreneur, innovator, flyer. “It is the most joyous, free, kind-of-dreamlike state,” he says, of the experience. “When you’re riding a bike, you’re not thinking about turning the handlebars or keeping your balance, you’re just thinking: I’m going to cycle that way. Imagine that in three-dimensional space, being entirely free to move and go wherever you like.”

Articulate, confident, quite intense, it’s no surprise to learn that while he was making loadsamoney in the City, Browning also spent six years in the Royal Marines reserves. (Although his earlier decision not to take up officer training at Sandhurst perhaps had something to do with his preference for ripping up the rulebook rather than following it.)

Going back a little further, Browning has aviation, innovation and jet fuel in his blood. One grandfather was a wartime and civil pilot, while the other used to run Westland Helicopters. Browning’s father was an aeronautical engineer, maverick inventor and designer. As a kid, Richard made and flew balsawood gliders with his dad.

Flight was inevitable, but the manner of it is surprising. “I believe that you can train your body and your brain to do some pretty amazing things,” he says. “Walking and running are amazing when you think about it. I had this belief that if you just add the missing component of horsepower, you could fly in a very different way.”

Add horsepower is what he did. Four years ago, he got hold of a micro gas turbine, plus another, strapped them to his arms and hopped up and down in a field. Then he got a couple more, hopped a little higher, added more turbines, fell over a lot … and eventually flew. “There was no business reason, no logic, I just thought it would be fun,” he says.

There was also, he now realises, a deeply personal reason. Despite leaving his day job to pursue his inventions, Browning’s dad was unable to make money from them and, in despair, killed himself when his son was 15. “The journey, I realise in hindsight, is very much one of fulfilling some unfulfilled ambition. My father is just one of thousands of people who has an idea, tries to take it over the line. It doesn’t work out and ultimately it cost him his life. I grew up through that. Now I blatantly like taking on new challenges and trying to get them over the line, probably to make good on what I didn’t quite see happen when I was a kid.”

His dad would love what he is doing, he says. But what is he doing? What is the point of it all? “The main thing, crass as it may sound, is entertainment.”

Browning and his company Gravity Industries, now a multimillion-dollar organisation with investment from people such as the Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper, do flying displays at events – the opening of a baseball stadium in Japan, for example, or a car launch in China. They are planning a race series, though that has been put on hold by the pandemic. And they do training days here at Goodwood. At £6,000 a pop, the wealthy can come and have a go, albeit tied to a leash to prevent any unplanned Icarus incidents.

