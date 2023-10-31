WHAT’S GOING ON HERE?: Simcoe Street to face road closures until spring 2024
Motorists can expect delays for the next few months on a major Brock township road.
In a recent update, the Region of Durham informed residents of Brock of the upcoming road closures on Simcoe Street until spring 2024.
The road closures are taking place due to a water main replacement project, but the roadways will be open to local traffic for the duration of the work
- Stage one will take place from the east of Madill Street to the west driveway of the Holy Family Catholic School.
- Stage two will occur from Union Street to Madill Street once stage one is completed.
The region further advises drivers and pedestrians to exercise caution during the construction period to ensure the safety of all, including cyclists and work crews.
Earlier, the region issued a news release stating road closures for residents and commuters using Bay and Mill streets due to the same water main replacement project, which began on Sept. 5 and is scheduled to be completed by December.
For any questions or concerns about the upcoming construction and road closures, residents are encouraged to reach out to the Regional Municipality of Durham Works Department.
Ojasvini Parashar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brock Citizen