Is there going to be a RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 6?

World of Wonder - BBC





Start your engines as a brand new series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK is about to drop on BBC Three, and excited is an understatement to say the least. We're so ready for season five to bring us more snatch game, lip-syncs and iconic looks from the newest queens.

Series five begins today (28th September) and sees RuPaul return alongside judges Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

While we're not wishing to say "sashay away" to any of the season five queens anytime soon, we're also desperate to know if RuPaul and co will be returning for a sixth season of the show or is this the last we'll see of the UK werkroom?

BBC

So is there going to be a season six of RuPaul's Drag Race UK? Here's everything we know so far.



Has RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 6 been confirmed?

Good news RuPaul's Drag Race UK fans the show is officially confirmed to be returning for a sixth season. Woohoo!

In September earlier this year ahead of the release of season five, the official RuPaul's Drag Race UK's X (formerly known as Twitter) account announced casting was open for the next season. Thereby officially confirming we can expect to see much more of the UK werkroom in a season six.

However, don't expect it to be arriving anytime soon. Season five was confirmed to be going ahead just before the release of season four in September 2022, with filming beginning in January 2023 and the series now being released in September 2023. So with this schedule in mind we can probably expect season six to be released in September 2024. So long to wait!

Who are the judges of RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 6?

As of yet the official judges for season six of RuPaul's Drag Race UK have not been announced but we really can't imagine the series without RuPaul (the show literally has his name on it).

And of course we'd love to see Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr return as Ru's main judges. The three have been part of the series from the beginning and it would very weird to have any series without them.

Story continues

Who is in the cast of RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 6?

Right now the cast for RuPaul's Drag Race UK season six has not been announced as the show is currently in the middle of casting for the new series.

On 22nd September 2023 the official RuPaul's Drag Race UK X's (formerly known as Twitter) account announced casting was open with RuPaul himself sharing the exciting news.

In the video post Ru said: "Calling all UK queens! Casting for series six of RuPaul's Drag Race UK is open, officially."

You heard it from Mama Ru herself squirrel friends!



Applications for #DragRaceUK 6 are now open 🏁@RuPaul @michellevisage pic.twitter.com/mD5n9XwL0y — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) September 22, 2023

All queens wanting to apply for the next series should head here. And be quick as applications close on 20th October.

Good luck and don't f**k it up!

You Might Also Like