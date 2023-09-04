West Ham's impressive start to the season

The Match of the Day panel praised West Ham's start the Premier League season, with the Hammers sitting on 10 points from their first four fixtures.

"It's West Ham's best start to a season for 24 years with three wins," former England striker Gary Lineker pointed out.

Former Premier League midfielder Jermaine Jenas added: "Yeah, and I think it was important for them.

"They obviously had that incredible European success last year, but the actual Premier League for them wasn't as good as they would have hoped it was going to be.

"I think with the Declan Rice sale, they've added some really top players into their ranks now so the squad is looking solid. They've had a great start to the season.

"I think it's going to be a really positive year for West Ham fans. I can only see good stuff."

