Going once, going twice, sold! To celebrate his 71st birthday, over 1,300 mementos given to Narendra Modi to be auctioned

The javelin that Neeraj Chopra, India's first gold medal at the Olympics is being auctioned with a base price of Rs 75 lakh and is expected it to fetch above crores. The javelin has been signed by Neeraj himself, giving his regards to Modi. Image Courtesy: https://pmmementos.gov.in/

An acrylic painting on two panels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mahatma Gandhi with a tricolour background. This painting is being auctioned for Rs 25 lakh. The proceeds from the e-auction will go towards the Namami Gange Mission, aimed at conserving and rejuvenating the Ganga. Image Courtesy: pmmementos.gov.in

As part of the auction is the badminton bag and racket of P V Sindhu, which she gifted Modi, after winning the bronze medal at the Olympics. Sindhu created history by securing back to back medals at the Olympics 2020 and 2016. She won Bronze medal in Tokyo Olympic 2020 adding to her existing Silver medal from Rio Olympics 2016. The base price of the bag and racket is Rs 80,000. The auction that begins today will continue till 7 October. Image Courtesy: pmmementos.gov.in/

The auction features models of important buildings, sculptures, paintings and souvenirs that the PM received from visiting dignitaries and during important functions over the last two years. One such painting that is being sold is this one of Modi and then United States president Donald Trump. This painting was presented to Modi by Ajay Punucy Gumla from Jharkhand. Image Courtesy: pmmementos.gov.in

This painting, which was presented to Narendra Modi by Mohsin Shaikh, shows the galaxy with a portrait of the prime minister. The gift, which has a base price of Rs 5 lakh, represents the power and persona of Modi. Image Courtesy: pmmementos.gov.in

Swachh Bharat Mission, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a country-wide campaign initiated by the Government of India in 2014 to eliminate open defecation and improve solid waste management.This was gifted to the PM by Syed Rizwan Ali from Hyderabad. It is expected to get bids starting at Rs 3 lakh. Image Courtesy: pmmementos.gov.in/

