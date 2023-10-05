Who is going to be the next speaker and replace McCarthy? Here’s who Republicans may pick

WASHINGTON – The Republican-controlled House has been upended after Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., made history this week as the first speaker ousted from the post. His removal has scrambled the internal ranks of the House GOP conference as lawmakers mull over who should succeed McCarthy to lead the lower chamber.

Among the names in the ring: Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La.; Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the Judiciary committee; Oklahoma Republican Rep. Kevin Hern, chair of the largest GOP caucus; and… Donald Trump.

House Republicans are slated to hold a candidate forum Tuesday to determine who to support as the next speaker. For now, most lawmakers are, as Texas Republican Rep. Keith Self puts it, “keeping our powder dry.”

In the meantime, Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., a key McCarthy ally, was chosen to be acting speaker from a succession list McCarthy provided to the House clerk in January.

Here’s who to keep an eye on as House Republicans jockey for the highest position in the House.

Steve Scalise

U.S. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., speaks during a news conference after a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on September 27, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Scalise was largely expected to launch a bid for the speakership given his position as the No. 2 ranking House Republican.

"This next chapter won’t be easy, but I know what it takes to fight and I am prepared for the battles that lie ahead. I humbly ask you for your support on this mission to be your Speaker of the House," Scalise said in a letter to his GOP colleagues.

The Louisiana Republican, who has served in the House since 2008, is considered a giant in the House GOP conference. Scalise, who is currently undergoing treatment for blood cancer, had a near-death experience in 2017 when a gunman opened fire at a practice session for the annual Congressional Baseball Game.

He described the conference as “a family” after House Republicans rallied behind him in 2017.

As GOP lawmakers consider their options, others have already come out in strong support of Scalise’s bid. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, told reporters he thinks other members are willing to “walk through fire” for Scalise.

Story continues

Jim Jordan

US Representative Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks to members of the media at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on October 4, 2023.

Jordan, R-Ohio, was the first House lawmaker to throw his hat into the ring Wednesday. A McCarthy antagonist turned close ally, he is currently one of three lawmakers spearheading the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

“Now is the time for our Republican conference to come together to keep our promises to Americans. The problems we face are challenging, but they are not insurmountable,” Jordan said in a letter to his GOP colleagues. “We can focus on the changes that improve the country and unite us in offering real solutions. But no matter what we do, we must do it together as a conference.”

Jordan is also considered to be a senior House Republican, having served since 2007. He has been involved in numerous high-profile congressional investigations, such as serving on the House Select Committee investigating the 2012 Benghazi attack, defending Trump during Democrats’ impeachment of the former president and now leading GOP investigations into Biden’s son, Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

The Ohio Republican was also a founding member of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus that was a thorn in McCarthy’s side throughout his speakership. Jordan in January, however, became a close ally of McCarthy, working to shore up support for the California Republicans’ speakership.

He has started to build support among the House GOP ranks for his potential speakership. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., said he could not “think of anyone stronger than (Jim Jordan) to be our next Speaker of the House. He never backs down and has my full support.”

Kevin Hern

U.S. Representative Kevin Hern of Oklahoma speaks at a rally in support of Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt's reelection at Crossroads Church in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

Hern, R-Okla., has not officially announced he plans to run for speaker, but the Oklahoma Republican has said he is seriously considering a run and that other GOP lawmakers have approached him on the matter. He is the chair of the Republican Study Committee, a caucus of about 150 House Republicans.

Entering a weekly luncheon held by Texas’ House GOP delegation, which Scalise and Jordan also attended, Hern told reporters House Republicans are looking for “a different face” and that the GOP conference needs a “unifying solution.”

“We’re gonna speak to that and see how that resonates with the folks," he said.

Leaving the luncheon, Hern acknowledged Scalise, Jordan and other potential candidates as “great friends of mine.”

“Clearly we have a different background. I think if you ask them they would tell you that I’m their friend and so this is not about running against them, it’s about running on what our record is,” Hern said. “I’m very conservative and I’m not abashed by that and I challenge anybody’s record against mine that’s running.”

As McCarthy slogged through 15 votes to become speaker in January, hard-right lawmakers floated Hern as an alternative, but the Oklahoma Republican backed McCarthy and did not pursue the gavel at the time.

Other names have been floated

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., leaves a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on September 19, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Several lawmakers, including Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas; Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.; and Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., have floated the idea of former President Donald Trump as a speaker. But Trump, who faces four criminal indictments, told reporters Wednesday there are other great candidates in the GOP who could serve in that spot.

“My focus - my total focus - is being president," Trump said before he entered a New York City courtroom for a third day of testimony in his bank fraud civil trial.

There is no requirement for the speaker to be a member of Congress, but every speaker so far has been a member of the House.

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., tweeted that Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., should serve as speaker. Some conservatives rallied around Donalds as an alternative to McCarthy when he pursued the speaker spot in January. However, when asked his preference for speaker, Donalds told reporters Tuesday he will see what the Republican body wants.

“The number one thing for us is to find out what our next step is as a conference and then move forward because we still have appropriation bills to figure out,” Donalds said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: After McCarthy removed, here's who could be the next House speaker