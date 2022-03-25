Going to or leaving downtown Miami during Ultra? There are detours, closures to know

Ultra’s music festival is back in Miami — and that means traffic headaches are sure to follow.

Miami police closed streets and set up barricades around parts of downtown Miami Thursday night in preparation for the crowd of partygoers that will be living it up at Bayfront Park this weekend. Police officers will also be stationed throughout downtown Miami to help control and direct traffic.

Going to downtown Miami for work or just passing through en route to or from Miami Beach? Perhaps you have tickets to watch Anastasia at the Adrienne Arsht Center or are planning to party it up at Ultra. Maybe you actually want to leave downtown to avoid the festivities.

Whatever the case may be, expect to see heavy traffic in downtown Friday through Sunday, so plan to leave your home early. There are also detours and closures to know:

A map showing the traffic plan for Ultra’s 2022 music festival in downtown Miami

▪ All Biscayne Boulevard northbound traffic is being rerouted to the southbound lanes at Southeast First Street until Northeast Fourth Street.

▪ All Biscayne Boulevard southbound traffic is being rerouted eastbound and westbound at Northeast Sixth Street.

▪ No one can drive southbound on Biscayne Boulevard south of Northeast Sixth Street. Instead, everyone is being detoured to Northeast Second Avenue.

If you’re going to Ultra

Ultra’s gates open at 4 p.m. Friday and will close at midnight. On Saturday, gates open at noon and close at midnight and on Sunday, gates open at noon and close at 10 p.m. There’s no specific parking area for Ultra, so consider taking public transportation or rideshares to get there.

