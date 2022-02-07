This Is Going To Hurt: Ben Whishaw on a best seller, Bond and a Bear

Colin Paterson - Entertainment correspondent
·6 min read
Ben Whishaw
Ben Whishaw has also played Q in the last three James Bond films and is the voice of Paddington Bear

Ben Whishaw has just rebooted his computer. The Bafta, Emmy and Golden Globe winner is having sound problems.

"Hello. Is that any better?" he asks hopefully, but still sounds like someone gargling in a submarine.

The 41-year-old is known for roles ranging from Q in the last three James Bond films to the voice of Paddington Bear.

He has joined me online to talk about his new BBC One series This Is Going to Hurt, a seven-part adaptation of Adam Kay's wildly successful book of the same name, about his experiences of being a junior doctor on an NHS labour ward.

Published in 2017, it shone a light on the long hours and life and death decisions medics must make while seriously sleep deprived. It also made people laugh and went on to sell more than 1.5 million copies.

Unfortunately, the thing that is "really going to hurt" during this conversation is my ears, so rotten is his internet connection. The interview is also meant for broadcast, so Whishaw kindly agrees to record his end of the chat on his phone so the audio is better quality and send it over afterwards.

The doctor is finally ready to see me.

This is Going to Hurt
The show had doctors acting as medical consultants during filming, to make it as accurate as possible

"The book was incredibly funny," is Whishaw's review of Kay's best-seller. "Incredibly kind of honest and then finally, absolutely devastating. And to such a degree, you wonder how anyone really is able to do it and sustain it," he says, in awe of what junior doctors go through.

Kay, who quit as a doctor in 2010, has adapted and produced this series. However, the actor only met him twice before shooting started, with Covid-19 playing its part.

"I felt and I actually still feel incredibly shy around Adam," Whishaw admits. "On the one hand, he's someone I don't know that well, but then I've done this very kind of intimate portrayal of him and his life, so it still feels quite strange to me."

Whishaw, who describes himself as "not scientific in the least", was helped on set by three "amazing doctors", who acted as consultants for the show.

Prosthetic body parts

"They were there every day and would come from a shift direct to the film set and tell us how what we were filming that day would work.

"We practised on prosthetic body parts. The doctors would say, 'You need to do this. Put your hand down. Feel it this way.' It was amazingly helpful."

Would the prosthetic dummies have survived these operations?

"Well, I thought I was quite good," the actor laughs. "And the doctors said that I wasn't bad either. But obviously it's a big difference to transfer from a prosthetic body to a real one. Not a lot in common really between the two."

This is Going to Hurt
The show portrays hospital life and the impact it has on staff

To find out what real-life junior doctors made of the programme, we enlisted friends Abimbola Ogunseyila, from Nottingham University Hospital, and Sophie-Golda Reginald, from Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham, to watch the first episode.

"I absolutely enjoyed it," was Ogunseyila's verdict, praising the show for the way it "humanises being a doctor" and "accurately depicts the reality of being a junior doctor and the impact of the role on our personal lives which subsequently affects our overall wellbeing".

"It was very funny," enthuses Reginald, saying it was "funny more because there was a lot of things I could relate to".

"The initial scene where he had blood all over him, that literally reminds me of one of my first shifts in the A&E department, where I did end up with patient's urine all over me," she added. "So immediately I found that absolutely hilarious."

Reginald believes it will help non-medic friends understand what she goes through. "It paints a really good picture of the job in terms of how it can be rewarding when you see patients getting better, and you're getting to bring a new life into the world or saving lives at times.

"But it also shows the sides where it can be really emotional and we do have losses and we are humans at the end of the day, and make mistakes and feel lost and sad."

This is Going to Hurt
Real-life junior doctors believe the show will help non-medic friends understand what they go through

Both plan to watch the rest of the series, between shifts.

Back to Ben Whishaw, and a switch of topic from the National Health Service to Her Majesty's Secret Service.

No Time To Die was the biggest film at the UK box office in 2021 - after a Covid-enforced delay of almost 18 months. "It meant so much," he says of the reception the movie received. "I am crazy about the cinema. It's one of my favourite things to do. I'd really missed it."

That film was Daniel Craig's final Bond outing, but it turns out the rest of the cast have not been told whether they will return.

"I have absolutely no idea. I know nothing. They are incredibly tight-lipped about everything really," Whishaw explains before looking up, having a think and adding: "I have a suspicion I won't be coming back.

"I think that they're probably starting all over again. And that might be the right thing. But of course, but I don't know for certain."

By starting all over again, does he mean a 1960s-set reboot?

"Could be, couldn't it? I mean, I think there's so many options for them. And I am not privy to any of the discussion at all. So we'll see."

Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig has left the Bond franchise but Whishaw is not sure if he is too...

He won't be drawn on who the next Bond should be, pointing out that he may still have to work with them. And when it comes to the year's other big bit of British casting, he may have just played a doctor, but he doesn't want to be The Doctor and replace Jodie Whittaker in Dr Who.

"I feel it's not for me to do that role. It's not the same of course, but it's a little bit Q-like, and I feel like it needs to be somebody more unexpected, something from left field. That's what I would appreciate as a viewer."

One thing Whishaw can confirm is that Paddington 3 is happening, with production expected to start by the end of the year. One top bit of advice, if you are ever with children and see him - do not bother trying to explain that he is the bear.

"It's very disappointing. Occasionally a parent will point out me to a child and I can see the bafflement on their faces, because how can I possibly be Paddington?

"It doesn't make any sense to them. And to try to explain that I'm the voice of Paddington is even more confusing for their minds. Bless them."

With that the interview is over. All that remains is for Ben Wishaw to send over his recording, with his voice in quality, so it can be used on TV and radio.

One problem - the man who plays technology and gadget expert Q has failed to press record.

Ouch. That really did hurt.

This Is Going to Hurt is on BBC One on Tuesday 9 February at 21:00, with all seven episodes landing on the iPlayer at that time.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bulls hold off Magic's 4th quarter rally for 126-115 win

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 126-115 on Tuesday night. DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic, including 11 in the first quarter. The Bulls, who were up 113-103 with 7:38 left in the game, failed to score a field goal in the next four minute

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • EXPLAINER: Why India won't send diplomat to China Olympics

    NEW DELHI (AP) — India won’t be sending its top diplomat in Beijing to the Winter Olympics after the honor of carrying the Olympic torch went to a Chinese soldier wounded in a deadly border clash between the countries two years ago. What is this border dispute, and why has it riled up the Indian government? THE DIPLOMATIC BOYCOTT Until this week, India was considering having its top diplomat at its embassy in Beijing attend the games even as several countries like the U.S., Australia, Britain an

  • Weidemann, Kingsbury earn Canada's first medals at Beijing Games

    BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Together for a shared future, apart

    BEIJING (AP) — The ever-present slogan that governs these Winter Olympics is meant to evoke the ideal of one world. In reality, it's two. Bus shelters, buildings and the walls that form the membrane of the Olympic bubble all exhort: “Together for a shared future." But the Chinese residents waiting in front of these hoardings, bundled up against the frigid temperatures, are solidly out of the loop. At the opening ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach declared that the mi

  • Canada's Colliton thrust into Olympic spotlight: 'You don't roadmap these things'

    BEIJING — Jeremy Colliton brought his players together toward the tail end of practice. "Let's have that urgency," Canada's Olympic men's hockey coach calmly told the group. "Let's have that desperation." It was instruction — and a job title on the other side of the world — he never would have envisioned three short months ago. "You don't roadmap these things," the 37-year-old told a group of North American reporters about 30 minutes later. "You just do the best you can and prepare for your oppo

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Towns scores 24 points, Timberwolves beat Pistons 118-105

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a big boost from their bench in a 118-105 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. Michael Beasley had 20 points off the bench, and D’Angelo Russell returned with 22 points and eight assists after missing four games because of a left shin contusion. Minnesota’s preferred starting lineup was back together for the first time in seven games with Russell’s return. But it was the work of the seco

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Shiffrin talks about watching Biles deal with Olympic stress

    Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin was paying attention when gymnastics superstar Simone Biles opened up about being burdened by “the weight of the world” and sat out a string of finals at the Tokyo Olympics six months ago. Shiffrin was listening, too, when swimming superstar Caeleb Dressel revealed, after finishing first in five races at the Summer Games, how “terrifying” it was to confront “so much pressure in one moment; your whole life boils down to a moment.” Observed Shiffrin: “He wo

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Cheering for China on cold, dark night

    BEIJING (AP) — On a freezing, pitch-black night, as the shops were closing, a crowd of Beijingers gathered in front of a giant outdoor TV screen to watch the country's elite speed skaters chase Olympic gold. They would not be disappointed. China may not have a strong winter sports tradition, but skating is one of the areas where its athletes have excelled. And residents of the capital are especially enthusiastic fans, since many take to the ice themselves on the city's many lakes and canals as s

  • Giroux named MVP, Metropolitan team wins NHL All-Star Game

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux scored three goals and the Metropolitan Division beat the Central Division 5-3 on Saturday in the final 3-on-3 match to win the NHL All-Star Game. New Jersey’s Jack Hughes, at 20 the youngest All-Star, also scored three goals for the Metropolitan team in the All-Star extravaganza's first trip to Las Vegas, which has become a major stage for hockey's top league since the expansion Vegas Golden Knights entered in 2017. The 34-year-old Giroux, a s

  • Canadian women's hockey team keeps rolling with 11 goals in blowout of Finland

    In her first Olympics, Canada's Sarah Fillier is quickly proving she belongs. The 21-year-old Georgetown, Ont., native scored twice, Sarah Nurse and Brianne Jenner each recorded hat tricks and the Canadian women's hockey team stormed past Finland with an 11-1 victory on Saturday at the Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing. "It speaks to the depth on our team," Fillier said. "We have a ton of skill and a ton of talent and we're willing to score any way we can. ... It's really from everywhere on the

  • Jaguars tweaking power structure after hiring Doug Pederson

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson won’t have the power Urban Meyer had with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team and its fans can only hope that's a good thing. Owner Shad Khan introduced Pederson as the Jaguars' coach on Saturday and said the team has applied to the NFL to hire an executive vice president, a person who would report directly to Khan and oversee Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. It’s a much different structure from what the Jaguars employed the last two years. Khan’s

  • Earplugs may help USA Luge's Summer Britcher at the Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — Earplugs may be USA Luge veteran Summer Britcher’s secret weapon at the Beijing Olympics. That has nothing to do with noise. The start to a luge race is critical: Sliders, wearing gloves with tiny spikes on the bottom of their fingertips, dig into the ice as they paddle at the start and look to build every bit of momentum possible to start propelling them down the track. But Britcher has a broken middle finger on her left hand, so she’s going with a new plan at the start. She’ll d

  • Medal hopefuls come up short for Canada at the Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING — Two of Canada's medal hopefuls at the Beijing Olympics finished off the podium Sunday, with one coming agonizingly close and another nowhere near. Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin gave it all she had in the women's slopestyle event but couldn't crack the top three of a highly competitive field. Calgary speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen looked like he was going to press for a medal in the 5,000 metres, but instead faded fast over the second half of his race and finished well back in 10th

  • Canada's Isabelle Weidemann wins bronze in women's 3,000m speed skating at Beijing Games

    Isabelle Weidemann won bronze in the women's 3,000-metre event on Saturday.

  • What Canadian Olympians can teach us about freedom

    Team Canada's presence in the Beijing Olympics opening ceremonies is a moment of triumph and pride. But it's also anchored by the sacrifices that made it possible.