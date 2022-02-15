This is Going to Hurt airs Kinder egg storyline

Photo credit: BBC

BBC comedy-drama This Is Going To Hurt continued on Tuesday evening (February 15) with its second episode and a very Kinder surprising (and NSFW) scene.

The series stars No Time to Die's Ben Whishaw as Adam Kay, a junior Obstetrics and Gynaecology doctor working within the NHS.

It follows Adam as he is forced to navigate his personal relationships, including with his parents who he has not come out to, between assisting in tricky births and dealing with the unexpected deaths of patients.

But before you think some of the scenes, including tonight's, just couldn't possibly happen in real life, the series is actually based on the memoir of the same name by the real-life Adam Kay and yes, the Kinder Egg story is true.

In tonight's episode, Adam met a young woman in the ER who was there with her boyfriend because she (and there's no delicate way to say this) had something lodged up her vagina.

When Adam asked her what it could be, she refused to reveal what the object was because she wanted it to be a surprise for her boyfriend.

The object, which Adam retrieved, was a Kinder egg. Well, the small plastic shell you find inside one where the toy lives.

As Adam was about to throw it away, the woman told her boyfriend to open it and inside he found an engagement ring which came with a marriage proposal.

After the boyfriend said yes, Adam snapped a photo of the happy couple, ring and all.

On Twitter, Adam shared a screenshot of the passage from his book where he describes the incident and ponders where the coupe's best man might keep their rings during the wedding ceremony.

This Is Going To Hurt continues next Tuesday (February 22). All seven episodes are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

