'It's going to help me retire': Georgia man wins $200,000 from Carolina Panthers scratch-off game

A man from Georgia won $200,000 in a North Carolina scratch-off lottery, potentially allowing him to retire earlier.

Dewayne Townsend of Canton, purchased a $5 Carolina Panthers scratch-off game at Kwik Stop on Old Highway 64 West in Warne, North Carolina. He told the North Carolina Lottery he visits the store all the time for work.

Townsend scratched off the ticket and couldn't believe he won the $200,000.

"It makes me feel good. Real good," Townsend shared. "It will make life so much easier for me now."

Townsend plans to use his lottery winnings to pay off his house and save for retirement.

"I have worked since I was probably 14 years old," he said. "I'm 60 years old now and it is going to help me retire a whole lot sooner now."

Dewayne Townsend of Canton, Ga

He claimed his lottery prize on Thursday and received $142,501 after taxes.

What is The Carolina Panthers game?

Carolina Panthers Instant Game, available only in North Carolina, debuted in July with five chances to win $200,000.

What are the odds of winning the Carolina Panthers game?

The odds of winning the top prize of $200,000 are 1 in 1,352,124. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 4.23.

There are still four prizes worth $200,000 each left to be claimed since Townsend's win.

Biggest instant game jackpot winner in US

In 2022, A Michigan resident won the largest prize ever from a scratch-off ticket, taking home $6 million from Michigan Lottery's $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game.

A Virginia man won the largest online instant game when he won $1,817,588 playing "Jackpot Spectacular."

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Carolina Panthers scratch off game awards Georgia man top prize