We're going to Glasgow to win - GB star Burke

Steven Burke has an exceptional pedigree in major championships

To build a CV anything like as decorated as Steven Burke’s, an insatiable hunger for success is a pre-requisite.

A three-time Olympic medallist, the team pursuit specialist won gold in the event at London 2012 and Rio 2016, and has been part of a world record breaking quartet on four separate occasions.

And with the European Championships in Glasgow just around the corner, it is unsurprising that Burke, who has enjoyed significant success at previous iterations of the competition, has once again set his sights on victory.

“I am really looking forward to the European Championships,” he said.

“We are going there to win obviously, but we realise it will be a tough competition with the Italians, the Danes and the French as well, who are the holders.

“We know it will be tough, but I am quite confident in us all that we can produce a good result and whatever that will bring, that will bring.”

With ten European Track Cycling Championships medals to his name, from Junior level upwards, Burke is acutely aware of his role as one of the squad’s senior members.

British Cycling’s men’s track endurance squad can count 19-year-old Ethan Hayter, 20-year-old Matthew Walls and 21-year-old Charlie Tanfield amongst their number, whilst 30-year-old Burke is a relative veteran of the group.

“I have got quite a bit of experience now over the years in this discipline and I am just looking to use that experience really to help the younger lads perform the best we can as a team,” he added.

“It has been quite a while since I have raced last November in the team pursuit, so I am really looking forward to it and I am ready to go.”

And whilst the new-look multi-sport Championships, which will be held on a quadrennial basis from 2018 onwards, does indeed offer a shot at yet another European medal, Burke was quick to point out that there is more at stake in Glasgow.

Story Continues

“It’s very important to start on a high really and get those early qualification points because there’s only so many European nations that can qualify for the Olympics,” he continued.

“We have got to hit the ground running and produce some good results over this winter.

“It’s always difficult to make the team anyway no matter what part of the Olympic cycle it is. I think it is going to be a great experience next week for us all and we will try and become champions of Europe.”

See the stars of British Cycling #BackToTheTrack at London’s Lee Valley VeloPark at the 2018 TISSOT UCI Track Cycling World Cup series between December 14 and 16. For tickets and more information visit www.trackworldcup.co.uk