What’s going on with gas prices in Florida? There’s another change — will it last?

Last week, the cost of gas in the Miami area increased by 12 cents a gallon. This week, the price at the pump is down more than 6 cents a gallon.

What can drivers expect ahead as they hit the road for spring and summer trips?

“While more states saw declines than increases, any downward trends are still likely to be temporary and not necessarily long lasting,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which surveyed about 1,700 stations for prices in the Miami area.

Here’s what to know heading into the week:

Cheapest and most expensive gas in the Miami area

▪ The cheapest gas in the Miami area: $2.99 a gallon on Monday, according to a GasBuddy survey of about 1,700 stations in the region.

▪ The highest price: $4.74 a gallon.

▪ The average price: $3.38, down 6.7 cents a gallon from last week.

Florida average price

The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.37. That 9 cents less than last week.

Gas prices around Florida





Areas around the state and their average gas prices, according to GasBuddy and AAA:

Cape Coral: $3.37 a gallon

Naples: $3.44

Sarasota: $3.35

Most expensive areas: West Palm Beach/Boca Raton, Naples, Fort Lauderdale

Least expensive areas: Crestview-Fort Walton Beach, Panama City, Pensacola

U.S. average price

The average price for a gallon of gas across the country on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.43

How to find cheap gas near you

.Use the interactive Florida map below, with data from AAA, to see the average gas price by county. Just hover over an area and the price pops up. Keep in mind that there may be a lag in the data.