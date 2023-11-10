“It’s going to be exciting”: Diwali drone light show coming to Southfields Village

There’s a new way to celebrate Diwali in Caledon.

At 7:30 p.m. on November 10, all are invited to come to the parking lot of the Southfields Community Centre (225 Dougall Avenue) to view a Diwali drone light show.

Diwali is the festival of lights, and is a symbol of the spiritual victory of light over darkness.

The drone light show is being put on by the Caledon South Asian Association (CSAA) and Town of Caledon.

The CSAA is a local non-profit that’s purpose is to increase South Asian cultural awareness and help facilitate access to resources and services that South Asians in Caledon are most in need of.

Hunar Kahlon, a volunteer with the CSAA, said as more South Asians move to Caledon the CSAA wanted to host an event that’s culturally appropriate for them. The CSAA got in touch with the Town of Caledon to plan a Diwali event, and Kahlon said the Town was a great support.

“A major credit goes to the Town of Caledon staff,” said Kahlon. “We brainstormed together.”

With Caledon’s fireworks ban in effect, and Diwali being the festival of lights, the CSAA and Town thought a drone light show would be perfect.

“We can stay environmentally friendly and still celebrate,” said Kahlon. “The CSAA is in favour of having an environmentally-friendly Diwali, we don't want to pollute the environment (with fireworks).”

Kahlon said the CSAA and Caledon will set a great example for other municipalities, who might see the drone light show and implement it themselves.

“It’s a starting point, putting it out there that this is the best way… this is the 2023 way of doing things,” said Kahlon. “It’s going to be exciting, I’m sure people are going to love it.”

Separate from the drone light show, but happening on the same day, is the CSAA’s inaugural Diwali Dinner Party fundraiser.

From 6 to 10 p.m. at the Southfields Community Centre, there will be Indian food, music, and more. Tickets for the Diwali Dinner Party are $75, or 10 for $600. All funds raised from the event go towards the CSAA’s work in the community.

Story continues

Kahlon said Caledon Mayor Annette Groves will be attending the party and addressing attendees. There will be a pause in the party at 7:30 p.m. so guests can go outside and enjoy the drone light show.

Those interested in purchasing tickets to the Diwali Dinner Party can call 905-226-1890.

If there is bad weather on November 10, the drone light show will be rescheduled for November 11.

Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Caledon Citizen