Going out for New Year’s Eve? Here’s how to get around Charlotte for cheap or even free

New Year’s Eve is a night when plenty look to hit the town, and Charlotte has no shortage of events to help you ring in 2023.

But all that partying can make for treacherous travel: the nonprofit National Safety Council estimates that as many as 400 people may die on roads across the country over the New Year’s holiday weekend.

“Holidays are also often cause for celebrations involving alcohol consumption, a major contributing factor to motor-vehicle crashes,” the group says.

From public transportation to rideshares and cabs, there are plenty of ways to get home safely in Charlotte this New Year’s if you can’t get behind the wheel. And there are also promotions and deals out there to help you save on your ride.

Here’s what to know about getting a ride on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s day in Charlotte, and how to get the best deal:

CATS bus routes and LYNX rail

CATS buses, the LYNX Blue Line and the CityLYNX Gold Line will all be available during New Year’s, but with some adjustments.

All services will operate on a Sunday schedule on New Year’s Day, according to CATS, and on a Saturday schedule on Jan. 2.

And through Jan. 7, your fare is free if CATS’ “holiday bus” is that bus that arrives on your route.

CATS’ call center, lost and found, and pass sales and information offices will be closed New Year’s Day and Jan. 2.

Uber and Lyft

Ubers and Lyfts have become increasingly popular in recent years, but they can get expensive on big nights like New Year’s Eve because of “surge pricing.”

Uber recommends avoiding requesting a ride between midnight and 3 a.m. as New Year’s Eve becomes New Year’s Day to miss the priciest fares. And Lyft suggests getting an estimate of what your fare will be ahead of time at lyft.com/rider.

In Charlotte, a local law firm will potentially cover the cost of your rideshare. Mehta & McConnell, PLLC will reimburse the cost of an Uber or Lyft up to $25 for the first 25 people who apply. You must be 21 or older, and the ride must have been in the Charlotte area “between 5 p.m. on the day of the holiday and 10 a.m. the next morning.”

To apply, send a copy of your receipt and photo ID within 10 days of the holiday to:

Mehta & McConnell, PLLC

Attn: Holiday Ride-Share Reimbursement Program

1900 South Blvd., #110

Charlotte, NC 28203

Charlotte cab companies

It may seem sometimes like cabs have gone the way of the Dodo bird in the era of Uber and Lyft, but there are still a number of cab companies operating in the Charlotte area. Many will now let you book ahead of time by calling or going online and also list their rates upfront online.

Some companies may offer special pricing in partnership with a bar or restaurant, so keep an eye out for information on deals when out and about.

The Mehta & McConnell firm will also potentially reimburse you for the cost of your cab. The process is the same as applying for reimbursement of the cost of a rideshare.