Going to Europe next year? You’ll need a visa. Here’s how to get one

Have a U.S. passport and plans for a family vacation to the Italian countryside, bachelorette trip to the Greek islands or romantic getaway to Paris?

Starting in 2024, Americans will now be required to have travel authorization to enter 30 European countries, the European Union announced.

The travel visas, through the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), will allow anyone with a U.S. passport to enter into visa-required countries for three years once approved, the EU said.

What do you need to know?

The rollout of the new authorization program has been delayed multiple times before the new January 2024 start date was announced, CBS News reported. Travel experts are expecting it to be delayed again.

But, for the time being, all U.S. passport holders and U.S. nationals will be required to fill out an online application through the ETIAS website.

Along with the application, travelers will be asked to pay 7 euros, equivalent to about $8 in the U.S. for each application.

The EU says most applications should be processed in minutes and travelers will be sent a confirmation email when their application is approved.

Some may take longer, the agency said, and decisions may take anywhere from four to 14 days if you’re asked for additional information.

If your authorization is declined, travelers will be given the option to appeal the decision. The process is different in each country, and more explicit instructions on the appeal process can be found in your authorization refusal email.

You’re approved! What’s next?

Once you are approved, your authorization will be linked to your passport, meaning there is no additional documentation you need to enter an EU country.

The authorization is also valid for three years or until your passport expires, the EU said, whichever comes first.

The authorization allows U.S. passport holders and nationals to stay up to 90 days in an ETIAS-requirement country within a 180-day period.

When you arrive at a customs location in Europe, you will present your passport or other legal travel document and the authorization will be in the ETIAS database; no extra steps required.

How to be prepared

The EU suggests making a check-list to ensure your European trip goes smoothly.

First, you can apply for your travel authorization well before you are expecting to travel, including before you book a flight or hotel. Since the authorization is valid for a long period, you should ensure you are approved before you confirm travel plans.

Next, it’s important to make sure your passport details match the information you provide in the online application. Since the authorization is linked to your passport, you may be denied entry at the border if the information doesn’t match.

Once you’re approved it’s important to make sure your authorization is still valid before you travel in the years to come. It is also important to check that your passport is valid for three months after your intended trip, as you may be denied entry if your passport is about to expire.

