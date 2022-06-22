‘Going to die.’ Passengers recall flight’s fiery emergency landing at Miami airport

Passengers are telling stories of the terrifying moments of their flight’s fiery emergency landing at Miami International Airport.

“People were very frightened,” passenger Mauricio Davis, of Weston, told the Miami Herald, recalling how people began screaming and panicking when they saw the fire on Tuesday evening. Davis was returning from Venezuela and caught the connecting flight in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

“People were grabbing the seats to keep from spinning around,” he said.

The RED Air jetliner crash-landed at Miami International Airport after a landing gear malfunction. The planed skidded along the runway before coming to a stop, black plumes of smoke filling the air.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board will be at the airport Wednesday to look into the crash-landing.

“I thought I was going to die,” passenger Paola Garcia told reporters at the airport, later telling WSVN she thought the plane was going to explode.

Passengers who aboard RED Air Flight 203 told Local10 and Miami Herald news partner CBS4 that the plane shook, its windows broke and one of the wings caught fire.

“I feel very scared,” 92-year-old grandmother Violeta Torres told Univision 23 in Spanish. She said she fell while escaping. Her knee was wrapped in bandages.

All 126 passengers on board the plane survived. Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“What happened here is a miracle,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters at the airport, noting that emergency crews were at the plane in a minute and a half.