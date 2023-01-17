It’s going to get colder as a front moves in Wednesday. But for how long?

A cold front arriving Wednesday will bring cooler and more seasonable temperatures for the rest of the week with highs in the 50s and 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

Starting Wednesday night lows will be in the mid to low 40s to upper 30s.

The cold front will push through Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s and increased rain chances east of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, said Miles Langfeld, National Weather Service meteorologist.

A fire weather watch is in effect for the areas east of Mineral Wells from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday night. The National Weather Service forecasts strong winds to reach 10-20 miles per hour with wind gusts reaching 25 going west.

This week’s cold front is not part of the Polar Vortex, which caused record cold temperatures in Siberia and could potentially impact the Western Hemisphere, according to The Washington Post.

As of Tuesday, Langfeld said it was too soon to tell whether the Polar Vortex will impact North Texas by late January, early February.