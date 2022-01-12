GoGold Announces Strong Drilling Results at Mololoa in Los Ricos North

·10 min read

Shares Outstanding: 278,301,117
Trading Symbols:TSX: GGD
OTCQX: GLGDF

6,675 g/t AgEq over 1.0m within 36.3m of 489 g/t AgEq at Mololoa

HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to release the results of 13 drill holes at Mololoa within Los Ricos North. Hole LRGM-21-077 intersected 1.0m of 6,675 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq") contained within 36.3m of 489 g/t AgEq. See Table 1 for breakdown of silver and gold values. These are the first drill holes announced after the release of the initial Mineral Resource Estimate at Los Ricos North on December 7, 2021.

"We are very pleased with these results at Mololoa, as we continue our aggressive resource expansion drilling program at Los Ricos North. This is in addition to the initial Mineral Resource Estimate released in December," said Brad Langille, President and CEO. "We've also commenced drilling at the Gran Cabrera zone, which is our newest target for Los Ricos North, where we see an exploration potential that may be similar to the El Favor deposit."

Table 1: Drill Hole Intersections

Hole ID

Area/Vein

From

To

Length1

Au

Ag

AuEq2

AgEq2



(m)

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

LRGM-21-066

Mololoa - Tamara

138.8

150.1

11.3

1.21

242.3

4.44

333.0


including

147.5

149.0

1.4

5.20

1,143.1

20.44

1,533.2

LRGM-21-067

Mololoa

33.5

35.0

1.6

0.67

89.0

1.86

139.3

LRGM-21-068

Mololoa - Tamara

143.1

156.0

12.9

0.60

155.3

2.68

200.6


including

148.6

149.3

0.7

3.56

872.0

15.19

1,139.0

LRGM-21-072

Mololoa

151.0

151.9

1.0

0.68

128.0

2.39

179.0

LRGM-21-073

Mololoa

128.6

137.8

9.2

0.49

107.2

1.92

144.1


including

135.8

136.8

1.0

2.84

435.0

8.64

648.0

LRGM-21-074

Mololoa

156.9

174.4

17.5

0.09

94.2

1.35

101.1


including

163.8

166.3

2.5

0.10

469.5

6.36

477.0

LRGM-21-077

Mololoa - Tamara

147.7

184.0

36.3

1.51

375.7

6.52

489.1


including

147.7

154.2

6.5

6.94

1,683.0

29.38

2,203.6


including

152.0

153.0

1.0

21.80

5,040.0

89.00

6,675.0


also including

175.9

177.4

1.6

5.02

1,385.1

23.49

1,761.9

LRGM-21-078

Mololoa

130.3

131.8

1.5

0.44

97.6

1.74

130.2

LRGM-21-079

Mololoa

117.4

118.3

0.9

0.78

155.0

2.85

213.5

LRGM-21-083

Mololoa - Tamara

311.3

324.8

13.6

0.26

82.1

1.35

101.3


including

311.3

313.3

2.1

0.89

352.1

5.59

419.1

LRGM-21-085

Mololoa - Tamara

174.8

194.6

19.9

0.35

77.1

1.38

103.4


including

183.0

184.5

1.5

1.26

375.9

6.28

470.8

LRGM-21-086

Mololoa - Tamara

159.0

160.6

1.7

1.53

345.3

6.13

459.7

LRGM-21-089

Mololoa3

125.6

151.0

24.1

0.81

150.9

2.82

211.7


including

142.3

146.4

4.2

2.87

426.4

8.55

641.4


including

144.7

145.4

0.7

4.18

748.0

14.15

1,061.5

1. Not true width

2. AqEq converted using a silver to gold ratio of 75:1 at recoveries of 100%

3. Excludes 1.3m of historically mined void

4. Holes LRGM-21-70,71,75,76,80,81,82,84 all intersected mineralization over 60 g/t AgEq with an average length of 1.0m. Full details of those drill holes are included on the Company's website

5. Holes LRGM-21-87 and 88 are pending assays.

Figure 1: Mololoa Plan View (CNW Group/GoGold Resources Inc.)
Figure 1: Mololoa Plan View (CNW Group/GoGold Resources Inc.)

The Mololoa deposit is located approximately 1 km north of the El Favor deposit and may be an eastward extension of the Casados deposit. The deposit consists of multiple veins with a total strike length exceeding 1,000m to date and numerous historical workings have been encountered in the drilling to date.

Figure 2: Los Ricos Overview (CNW Group/GoGold Resources Inc.)
Figure 2: Los Ricos Overview (CNW Group/GoGold Resources Inc.)

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Length

LRGM-21-066

584695

2338414

980

240

-75

201.0

LRGM-21-067

584836

2337825

1004

240

-60

80.0

LRGM-21-068

584692

2338431

992

240

-75

211.2

LRGM-21-069

584997

2337804

1049

240

-55

155.0

LRGM-21-070

584452

2338468

1030

180

-45

232.0

LRGM-21-071

584581

2338482

1006

180

-45

207.0

LRGM-21-072

584997

2337805

1049

240

-60

190.0

LRGM-21-073

584976

2338054

1022

240

-50

203.5

LRGM-21-074

584452

2338468

1030

180

-60

241.5

LRGM-21-075

584553

2338485

1008

180

-50

234.0

LRGM-21-076

584898

2338060

1007

240

-50

170.5

LRGM-21-077

584452

2338468

1030

180

-75

201.0

LRGM-21-078

584554

2338486

1009

180

-70

211.5

LRGM-21-079

584946

2338056

1019

240

-50

179.5

LRGM-21-080

585068

2337939

1085

240

-55

304.4

LRGM-21-081

584507

2338410

1018

0

-90

184.5

LRGM-21-082

584531

2338429

1016

180

-45

204.0

LRGM-21-083

584535

2338657

1113

180

-58

404.5

LRGM-21-084

584531

2338430

1016

180

-75

180.0

LRGM-21-085

584431

2338490

1035

180

-45

231.4

LRGM-21-086

584484

2338432

1024

180

-82

231.0

LRGM-21-089

584972

2337847

1028

240

-50

199.5

VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation
VRIFY is a platform being used by companies to communicate with investors using 360° virtual tours of remote mining assets, 3D models and interactive presentations. VRIFY can be accessed by website and with the VRIFY iOS and Android apps.

The VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation for GoGold can be viewed at: https://vrify.com/decks/10437 and on the Company's website at: www.gogoldresources.com.

Los Ricos District Exploration Projects
The Company's two exploration projects at its Los Ricos Property are in Jalisco state, Mexico. The Los Ricos South Project began in March 2019 and an initial Mineral Resource was announced on July 29, 2020 which disclosed a Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource of 63.7 million ounces AgEq grading 199 g/t AgEq contained in 10.0 million tonnes, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 19.9 million ounces AgEq grading 190 g/t AgEq contained in 3.3 million tonnes. An initial PEA on the project was announced on January 20, 2021, indicating an NPV5% of US$295M.

The Los Ricos North Project was launched in March 2020 and an initial Mineral Resource was announced on December 7, 2021, which disclosed an Indicated Mineral Resource of 87.8 million ounces AgEq grading 122 g/t AgEq contained in 22.3 million tonnes, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 73.2 million ounces AgEq grading 111 g/t AgEq contained in 20.5 million tonnes. The Company has a drill program for an additional 100,000 metres of drilling for 2022 in place.

Procedure, Quality Assurance / Quality Control and Data Verification
The diamond drill core (HQ size) is geologically logged, photographed, and marked for sampling. When the sample lengths are determined, the full core is sawn with a diamond blade core saw with one half of the core being bagged and tagged for assay. The remaining half portion is returned to the core trays for storage and/or for metallurgical test work.

The sealed and tagged sample bags are transported to the ALS Chemex facility in Zacatecas, Mexico. ALS Chemex crushes the samples and prepares 200-300 gram pulp samples with ninety percent passing Tyler 150 mesh (106μm). The pulps are assayed for gold using a 30-gram charge by fire assay (Code AA23) and over limits greater than 10 grams per tonne are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (Code ME-GRAV21). Silver and multi-element analysis is completed using total digestion (Code ME-ICP61 Total Digestion ICP). Over limits greater than 100 grams per tonne silver are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (ME-GRA21).

Quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures monitor the chain-of-custody of the samples and includes the systematic insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials (certified standards, blanks and duplicates) into the sample strings. The results of the assaying of the QA/QC material included in each batch are tracked to ensure the integrity of the assay data. All results stated in this announcement have passed GoGold's QA/QC protocols.

Mr. David Duncan, P. Geo. is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information of this release.

About GoGold Resources
GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring, and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North exploration projects in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any of GoGold's securities in the United States.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Los Ricos South and North projects, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, including the intention to undertake further exploration at Los Ricos North, and the prospect of further discoveries there, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral project. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gogold-announces-strong-drilling-results-at-mololoa-in-los-ricos-north-301459143.html

SOURCE GoGold Resources Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/12/c3680.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montreal on loan from Italian club

    MONTREAL — Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza will return to CF Montreal on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 season, the Major League Soccer team said Sunday. “We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. "We opted not to exercise his option but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.” Breza,

  • Sharks place embattled forward Evander Kane on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract

    Evander Kane’s time in the San Jose Sharks organization has come to an end.

  • Wild-card debate ramps up ahead of Scotties Tournament of Hearts

    Add a fresh round of debate to a Canadian curling scene that has had no shortage of juicy storylines of late. The oft-discussed wild-card setup at the national championships took centre stage again Monday with the release of updated rankings that appeared to determine the play-in game matchup at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Nothing has been finalized yet by Curling Canada, which is also expected to make a joint announcement with the Canadian Olympic Committee this week on who will wear the

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • VanVleet comes up big late to help Raptors down Pelicans for sixth straight win

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet stepped up again when needed for the Toronto Raptors. With the game tied at 93-93 and the stubborn New Orleans Pelicans refusing to go away, VanVleet scored the Raptors' next nine points — all three pointers, with Pascal Siakam assisting on two of them — en route to a 105-101 victory Sunday that extended the Raptors' win streak to six games. "We got ourselves in a situation where we needed him to make some big plays," said Toronto coach Nick Nurse. "And obviously he made

  • Herbert's heroics not enough as Chargers fall, miss playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Staley is disappointed he won’t get to see, in his mind, one of the best players in the NFL in the playoffs. Justin Herbert played like one of the NFL's finest when the Los Angeles Chargers needed him most. But, it wasn’t enough. The second-year quarterback and last season's offensive rookie of the year threw a season-high 64 times, finishing with 383 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers’ 35-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night that eliminated them from

  • Without Ronaldo, Man United labours to FA Cup win over Villa

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Without the injured Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United laboured to a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup thanks to Scott McTominay’s early goal on Monday. McTominay met a curling cross from fellow midfielder Fred with a glancing header in the eighth minute to seal a home match against second-tier Middlesbrough in the fourth round next month. Yet the victory will do little to inspire confidence among United’s fans that Ralf Rangnick, the interim

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Maple Leaf rules: Canada wins ATP Cup with win over Spain

    SYDNEY, Australia — Felix Auger-Aliassime clinched the ATP Cup title for Canada on Sunday with a 7-6 (3), 6-3 singles victory over Roberto Bautista Agut to give his country an insurmountable 2-0 lead against Spain. Denis Shapovalov opened the match for Canada with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Pablo Carreno Busta. “The emotions are unbelievable," Auger-Aliassime said. “There’s no better feeling than winning. We left everything out there." The results capped a remarkable turnaround for the Canadians after

  • TFC's Richie Laryea sold to Nottingham Forest

    Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, who made no secret about wanting to test his skills in Europe, has got his wish. The 27-year-old from Toronto has been sold to Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. English reports pegged the transfer fee at US$1 million. Laryea is Forest's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa and Steve Cook from Bournemouth. "It feels amazing to be here. It's been n

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Blues score 2 power-play goals in last minute, top Stars 2-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying the St. Louis Blues over the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday. Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly tied it at 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage. It was the first time in franchise history the Blues scored twice in the last minute to win. “It was definitely very fun to be a part of,” Kyrou said. “It doesn’t happen too often, coming back in the last minute.” This

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.