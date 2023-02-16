GOGL – Q4 2022 Presentation

Golden Ocean Group Limited
·1 min read
Please find enclosed the presentation of Golden Ocean Group Limited’s fourth quarter 2022 results for today’s webcast / conference call at 15:00 CET.

Attend by Webcast:
Use to the follow link prior to the webcast:
GOGL Q4 2022 Webcast

Attend by Conference Call:
Participants will need to register online prior to the conference call via the link below. Dial-in details will be available when registered.
GOGL Q4 2022 Conference Call

A Q&A session will be held after the conference call/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can
be downloaded on www.goldenocean.bm and replay details will also be available at
this website.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

 

Attachment


