GOGL – Q2 2022 Presentation
Please find enclosed the presentation of Golden Ocean Group Limited’s second quarter 2022 results for today’s webcast / conference call at 16:00 CET.
Attend by Webcast:
Use to the follow link prior to the webcast:
GOGL Q2 2022 Webcast
Attend by Conference Call:
Participants will need to register online prior to the conference call via the link below. Dial-in details will be available when registered.
GOGL Q2 2022 Conference Call
A Q&A session will be held after the conference call/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.
The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded on www.goldenocean.bm and replay details will also be available at this website.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment