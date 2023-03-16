GOGL - Filing of 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Golden Ocean Group Limited

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) (the “Company”) announces that its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the “Annual Report”) has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”). The Annual Report may be accessed through the Company’s website, www.goldenocean.bm, or in the link below. The Annual Report is also available on the website of the Commission, www.sec.gov.



Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Company’s complete 2022 audited financial statements, by contacting the Investor Relations department.



Golden Ocean Group Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

March 16, 2023

Contact Person:

Peder Simonsen: Chief Financial Officer, Golden Ocean Management AS

+47 22 01 73 40

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

