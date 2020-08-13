Gogglebox's Ellie Warner debuts new hair transformation on Instagram

From Digital Spy

Gogglebox's stars are no strangers to a makeover, and now one half of our favourite sister pairing of Ellie and Izzi Warner has undergone a transformation of her own.

Ellie has shared a photo on Instagram revealing that she's had a big hair makeover, going from platinum blonde to a vibrant half pink, half lilac 'do.

In the caption, an excited Ellie said that she is "obsessed" with her new look, writing: "New hair. Thank you @tombhair I'm obsessed. For those who guessed pink or lilac... I got both."

And Ellie's followers were showing the new look a lot of love in the comments as well – although sister Izzi did joke that she looks like "a candy floss cruella devil [sic]".

Fellow Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford, who unveiled her own hair transformation recently, was also a fan, commenting: "LOVE!!!!!!!!!" alongside heart and fire emojis.

Gogglebox is currently off air, with the next series due to air in September, but during the Channel 4 show's summer break we've been getting lots of insight into the lives of our favourite sofa dwellers.

Lee Riley, who appears on the show alongside his best friend Jenny Newby, has been pictured on holiday with his boyfriend Steve, while Evie Woerdenweber, who took part in the show with her parents Viv and Ralph, recently announced her engagement to boyfriend Alex.

Meanwhile, Shaun Malone – who stars alongside mum Julie, dad Tom Sr and brother Tom Jr – revealed in July that he has become a dad to baby son Louis, while Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig shared a series of throwback photos to celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

Earlier this month, Tom Malone Jr also revealed that he and his girlfriend Bryony Briscoe, who is mixed race, have received some horrific racist abuse since they shared a video of themselves dancing together on TikTok.

"We are in 2020, people still want to be racist," Tom said. "People say that racism is done, it's not – look at this stupidness. You're clearly not an evolved human being, look at that.

"Report the comment, report the profiles, get this gone. TikTok is supposed to be a platform for people to have fun, dance, enjoy themselves – and you've got people saying stuff like this. Report it all. Get it gone. Black Lives Matter."

Gogglebox airs on Channel 4.

