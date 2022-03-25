Gogglebox viewers send Ellie Warner well wishes after boyfriend's accident

Gogglebox fans sent well wishes to long-time cast member Ellie Warner this week after her boyfriend Nat Eddleston was involved in a car accident.

Noticing her and her sister Izzi's absence from tonight's (March 25) episode, viewers posted their best wishes to the duo over Nat's recovery.

Earlier, it was reported she would be taking a break from filming after Nat sustained serious injuries following the accident in Leeds last week.

"I love Gogglebox so much but can't help feeling it's a little bittersweet tonight with everything happening with Ellie and Izzi, sending so much love and hope to them," one person tweeted.

Another added: "Missing Ellie and Izzie tonight. Sending love to them all and get well wishes to Ellie's boyfriend Nat."

"My thoughts love & prayers are with Elli Warner & boyfriend Nat," a third tweeted.

Ellie is yet to release a public statement regarding the accident.

Although Ellie and Izzi have been regular cast members since 2015, viewers got to know Nat himself during COVID restrictions, when he filled in for Izzi.

Ellie and Nat recently moved in together and she has even teased about a future engagement between the two of them.

Most recently on Valentine's Day, she Instagrammed a picture of Nat with doner kebab which she captioned: "Happy Valentine's Day to my one true loves."

Since joining the show, Ellie and Izzi have gone on to become fan-favourite members of the line-up. Despite their success, Izzi has a job outside of the entertainment industry, having recently announced that she's looking for new clients within her independent mortgage advisor business, while Ellie is a hairdresser.

Gogglebox airs on Friday nights at 9pm on Channel 4.

