Gogglebox viewers react to Jenny Newby's 'iconic' James Bond blunder: 'It's honestly the best show'

Gogglebox viewers were left in stitches after a hilarious blunder made by Jenny Newby.

Newby appeared in the latest episode alongside best friend Lee Riley where the pair were shown watching news coverage of Sean Connery's death.

After the Scottish actor died on 31 October, aged 90, Newby said she thought he was the best incarnation of James Bond there has ever been.

Riley then asked Newby to name the other Bonds, to which she replied: "Er... Craig David. What's his name? Is it Craig David?"

She then continued, referencing Pierce Brosnan: "The other one who can't sing in that ABBA thing."

Viewers were in hysterics at the moment, in which Newby was clearly thinking about Daniel Craig, and shared their delight on social media.

TV critic called it Newby's "most iconic moment", with another viewer adding: "Absolutely crying at Jenny from Gogglebox thinking Craig David was James Bond."

Someone else said they considered it one of the funniest Gogglebox's ever, with another stating: "Honestly the best tv show. I laugh out loud every week. Remember when Craig David was 007?"

Oh yes the well known James bond actor......Craig David 🤣🤣#gogglebox — Vicky Patel (@vickypatel_) November 6, 2020

Jenny saying Craig David was James Bond, was so funny 😄😄😄 #gogglebox #GoggleboxFriday — Alex (@AlexPaterson0) November 6, 2020

Don't worry, Jenny, I always say Craig David when I mean Daniel Craig 😆 #Gogglebox @leegogglebox — Fiona Flaherty (@SproutOfWrath) November 6, 2020

Hilarious #gogglebox with @leegogglebox talking about James Bond..........wasn’t it Craig David? Laughed so much 🤣 — Tracy jarman (@Tracyjarman3) November 7, 2020

Elsewhere, Sophie Sandiford worried fans of the show after breaking down in tears while watching the announcement of a second lockdown in England.

Following an outpouring of love after the episode ended, Sandiford sent a reassuring message to her fans.

