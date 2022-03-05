Gogglebox viewers left ‘sobbing’ as Sophie and Pete Sandiford discuss Ukraine-Russia war in latest episode

(Channel 4)

Gogglebox viewers were left “sobbing” over a moving moment between stars Pete and Sophie Sandiford.

The brother and sister duo were shown watching news footage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the latest episode, which was broadcast on Friday (4 March).

Ahead of Vladmir Putin’s attacks on numerous cities, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky called up military reservists, with his government urging men to sign up to the military.

Ukraine had a conscription in place that banned men between the ages of 18 to 60 from leaving the country.

While the commander of Ukraine’s territorial defence forces revealed that enlisting procedures had been simplified and age limits removed, this didn’t stop Pete from putting himself in the position of those who remained behind to fight.

“I don’t know how I’d feel if I got held back, to fight the war,” he said. “Because what do you do? You can’t go, ‘No, I’m going,’ but by the same token, do I really want to be getting shot at and potentially killed? What’s more valuable to me?”

Here, Sophie grew emotional, telling her brother: “I’m choking up even thinking about that. ‘Cause I would just stay with you.”

Pete replied: “No, you wouldn’t; f***ing wouldn’t let you, you little soft a**e.”

As Sophie continued crying, Pete said: “Stop it you k***head, you’re going to make me cry.”

This interaction touched viewers of the Channel 4 entertainment show, who praised their loving relationship.

“Pete and Sophie have me sobbing. That sibling bond they have is so strong,” one viewer wrote, with another adding: “Just when you think you couldn’t love Pete and Sophie any more....”

Assessing why they’re such a big fan of the pair, one viewer stated: “What I love is how Sophie and Pete take the piss out of each other but they really love each other.”

Pete and Sophie, who are based in Blackpool, have been on the series since 2017.

Gogglebox continues Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4.

