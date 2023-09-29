Gogglebox viewers left amused by stars' Lulu admission

Channel 4

Gogglebox viewers were left feeling "old" after the cast failed to recognise famous Scottish singer Lulu on tonight's (September 29) episode.

During an episode of Blankety Blank featured in the show, the game show contestants had to name a famous Scottish person, and the nation's armchair critics were seemingly confused after Rylan Clark wrote Lulu as his answer.

"I thought she were American," Sophie said, while Pete was similarly surprised to learn her nationality.

"Who the frick is Lulu?" Abbie asked, while Amira said: "I need to find out who this Lulu is because everyone is voting for her."

Channel 4

Related: Gogglebox stars reveal why they'd struggle on Race Across the World

However, the cast's confusion over who the Scottish singer was did not slip past viewers of the show, with many sharing their shock on Twitter/X. "Cannot believe Goggleboxers don't know Lulu is," one person wrote.



"I can't believe they dont know who lulu is! I feel old even I know who she is and I'm 27," another viewer added.

No one knows who Lulu is. I feel old now. Thanks #Gogglebox — Thomas (@boyhairdresser) September 29, 2023

A third wrote: "No one knows who Lulu is. I feel old now. Thanks."



Story continues

Channel 4

Lulu is known for a number of hit songs, including her 1964 cover of The Isley Brothers' 'Shout' and her appearance in Take That's 'Relight my Fire' in 1993. She was a joint winner of the Eurovision Song Contest in 1969, and was a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2021.

Gogglebox welcomed two new cast members earlier this month, mother and son Elaine and Seb. Their arrival came a week after Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig announced they were leaving the show after a decade.

"We are extremely thankful to the cast and crew, or Gogglebox family as we call them, and of course the fans, thank you for all of your love & support over the years," they said in a statement.

Related: Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford mocked by wife with funny underwear photo

Gogglebox airs and streams on Friday nights at 9pm on Channel 4.

You Might Also Like