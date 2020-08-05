Gogglebox star Tom Malone shares racial abuse he and girlfriend received on social media

Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr has shared the racial abuse he and his girlfriend have received on social media, in a bid to “get it gone”.

The 26-year-old reality TV star - who is in a relationship with model Bryony Briscoe - appealed to his 474.4k TikTok followers to help him report the racism as he publicly shame the Troll.

Malone said in a video, which he also shared on Twitter and Instagram: “So, not long ago I posted a video on TikTok of me and my girlfriend just having fun; some people said I was punching.

"It was to 'Do you see what I done' - that song, me and my girlfriend just dancing - I've got a peng girlfriend.

"So tell me why someone feels the need, in 2020, to comment this."

Adding a note saying “My girlfriend is mixed race", he shared the message, which read: "It's illegal to own them these days".

Malone continued: "We are in 2020, people still want to be racist. People say that racism is done, it's not - look at this stupidness. You're clearly not an evolved human being, look at that.

"Report the comment, report the profiles, get this gone. TikTok is supposed to be a platform for people to have fun, dance, enjoy themselves - and you've got people saying stuff like this. Report it all, get it gone. Black Lives Matter."

The post has been liked on TikTok 4.1 million times. But unfortunately Malone and Briscoe received further abuse as a result of the post.

In an update on his Instagram Stories, Malone revealed: "That same person has now made a video edit of my face on a black person's body, stood next to a noose. So yeah, that's the sort of person we're dealing with."

Briscoe said on her own Instagram Stories: "When I saw that comment I just rolled my eyes because although these comments may seem futile to many, somewhere down the line this behaviour enables the violent and systemic racism we're still seeing today.

"In a way I am lucky because I can recognise my privilege as a mixed race person, but this does not diminish the pain of what I, black people, and other POC experience on a daily basis.

"I try my best to use my platform to address these things but I end up getting too invested and it really does have an affect on me mentally because it is distressing.

"This is a daily occurrence for most of us, but at the same time it's so empowering to see so many people using their platform, their voices, and campaigning for change."

Tom Jr rose to fame on Channel 4 show Gogglebox with his parents Tom and Julie Malone and his brother Sean, 23.