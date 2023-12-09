Gogglebox stars narrowly avoid on-air accident

Studio Lambert - Channel 4

Gogglebox spoilers follow.



Friday's (December 8) instalment of Gogglebox saw Jenny and Lee narrowly avoid an on-air accident.

While the cast watched Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell's Dirty Dancing-inspired Musicals routine on Strictly Come Dancing, the Hull-based friends got into the spirit of the dance by imitating the moves.

"They all go like that don't they," said Lee while outstretching his arms to recreate the iconic shimmy. "That's what everybody waits for, though," he said in reference to the famous lift performed by Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in the 1987 movie.

Studio Lambert - Channel 4

Related: Gogglebox's Daniel Lustig-Webb shares Stephen injury update

"Yeah that's part of the show that everybody remembers," replied Jenny, before Lee asked: "Aren't you supposed to go like that?" while acting out the legendary move.

Forgetting that his drink is in his hand, the reality star almost soaked his friend in a hilarious moment. "For frigg's sake! Put your glass in your other hand, will you?" said a worried Jenny after the near miss.

Elsewhere, as the cast reacted to the latest episode of Netflix reality series Squid Game: The Challenge, Tom Malone showed off his Squid Game-inspired Christmas party outfit.

Channel 4

Related: Gogglebox stars make unexpected comparison for Squid Game reality show

"Hey Julie, look! I've got it! It's arrived! Look at that, now!" he said as he revealed his new costume. "Christmas party, I've got me suit!"

Friday's episode saw the armchair critics get into the Christmas spirit with 1996 flick Jingle All the Way, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. "There's nothing better than a cheesy Christmas film," commented Sue Sheehan on the appeal of a festive film.

The professional TV watchers also reacted to the latest episode of Planet Earth III, The Couple Next Door and The Graham Norton Show.

Gogglebox airs and streams on Friday nights at 9pm on Channel 4.





You Might Also Like