Gogglebox star Sid Siddiqui explains why he missed latest episode

A star of Gogglebox has explained his recent onscreen absence following fans' concerns for his wellbeing.



Family patriarch Sid Siddiqui won hearts when the family joined the series a few years ago, and he now regularly appears on the Channel 4 show alongside his sons Umar and Baasit.

However, Friday night's episode (March 27) saw Sid fail to appear alongside his sons, leaving fans to become concerned about his seemingly unexplained absence – but, don't worry.

Sid is "absolutely fine".

Posting to his Twitter page on Saturday (March 28), Sid revealed the reason behind his absence from Friday night's episode was due to him feeling "under the weather".

Nonetheless, Sid has reassured fans he has made a full recovery and should return to his Gogglebox sofa soon.

"Hi, good morning everyone thank you so much for so many well wishes," he wrote.

"Apologies for not tweeting I have been a bit under the weather but I'm absolutely fine now and hopefully be with you soon on Gogglebox. Please take care and be safe."

Sid's absence during Friday night's episode followed his fellow Gogglebox star Julie Malone displaying an unexpected reaction to Star Wars' The Mandalorian.

In other Gogglebox news, the show recently unveiled its new way of filming amid social distancing protocols of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gogglebox continues next Friday (April 5) Channel 4.

