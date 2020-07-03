Gogglebox star Shaun Malone says "the good thing" about doing the show as a family is spending time together

Photo credit: Channel 4

From Digital Spy

Gogglebox star Shaun Malone has opened up about his family life behind the scenes of the Channel 4 show.

Shaun appears on the programme with his mum Julie, dad Tom Sr and brother Tom Jr, alongside their two dogs.

Speaking about what life's like for the family on the show, he told the Coaching From the Sofa podcast: "It is a right good laugh, I have got to be honest. It is fun to do."

He continued: "As you grow up, you spend less time having family time, so it's nice as it makes us as a family have to do that, so that's the good thing about doing it.

"It is a good laugh but don't get me wrong, we do start rowing about who is eating too many cakes."

Shaun also opened up about what it's like to live with brain damage, having previously spoken about a major operation in a recent episode of the show.

"I was in a coma for a few weeks – and they said to my mum and dad, 'Shaun's got brain damage, we don't know what the brain damage is or how it'll affect him or if it's going to be really bad.'

"And when I woke up my brain damage affected me in some ways, like my memory but mostly the way it affected me was with my left side. I essentially had a stroke, I couldn't move my left arm, my left leg, even the left side of my face. My sister has got pictures of me trying to eat."

However, the terrifying situation didn't stop Shaun from going on to coach Manchester United's under-16s Ability Counts team.

He was also involved in the football club's #UnitedandMe social media campaign, which highlights the inspirational stories of volunteers.

Gogglebox airs on Channel 4.

