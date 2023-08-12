Gogglebox star shares incredible baby news - and fans are delighted

Lee Riley standing with Jenny Newby

Congratulations to Gogglebox star Jenny Newby who is a great-grandmother again after her family welcomed Olive-Mae into the world. Jenny's Gogglebox co-star Lee Riley confirmed the news on his social media page with a snap of the Channel 4 star with the new bundle of joy.

Jenny was seen holding baby Olive-Mae, who was all swaddled up in a grey blanket with a pink hat on her head, looking up at the star. Jenny, meanwhile, looked absolutely radiant wearing a striped top and earrings as she lovingly held the new arrival.

Lee, who shared the image and appears with Jenny on the popular show, got a little bit cheeky in his caption, as he joked: "Congratulations Jenny on your new great granddaughter Olive-mae more babysitting duties I think."

But the star was soon flooded with messages of support, including from co-star Ellie Warner, who is mum to her own son, Ezra. "Congratulations Jenny and family," she said alongside a string of emojis.

Others noted Olive-Mae's facial expressions, and how she would fit right in on the Channel 4 show. "She's looking at you the way Lee does when you gush over Martin Compston," one joked, while a second added: "She's got Lee's facial expression."

A third commented: "That baby looks ready to vent opinions on Gogglebox," while a fourth wrote: "Gorgeous baby, but she is giving you the same look Lee often gives you when you're about to say something really wacky."

Jenny isn't the only member of the Gogglebox family to recently welcome a new family member, as Mica Ven, who previously appeared on the show, is a grandmother again after her daughter welcomed a son, Amir, into the world.

Posting an adorable video of the hairstylist playing with her grandson's tiny feet, she penned in the caption: "Don't mind me, I'm just round here enjoying Granternity leave from work with the youngest member of the Gang.

"Blessed & grateful beyond measure to have our 2nd grandchild. He's beautiful, he's healthy and I'm gonna try my very best as his Granny to remember he's not actually mine. (But that didn't work with Koko so let's just say he's MINE)."

The star's comments section was soon flooded with messages of congratulations, with one person writing: "Congrats guys. Those tiny feet," while another added: "Congratulations to all of you. So very precious."