Gogglebox star Mary Cook has sadly died

The makers of TV show Gogglebox have paid tribute to one of its stars, Mary Cook, who has died at the age of 92.

"We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side," a Gogglebox statement began by saying.

"Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend to many, Mary, who worked in the hospitality trade, had been married and widowed twice."

Mary appeared on the show alongside her best friend, Marina, after joining the popular programme in 2016.

Bristolians Mary and Marina met at St Monica Trust retirement village over ten years ago and had been friends ever since. They joined Gogglebox in 2016 at the start of series eight and became instant fan favourites due to their brilliantly witty and often cheeky comments,” the statement added.

“Mary will be sorely missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.”

This isn't the only sad news that has surrounded Gogglebox in recent years. In June, Pete McGarry passed away after a short illness. In May last year, long-serving star June Bernicoff passed away at the age of 82, at home and with family by her side. Her husband Leon, who had also featured on the show alongside her, died in December 2017 at the age of 83.

Our thoughts are with Mary's loved ones at this incredibly sad time.

