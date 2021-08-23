Gogglebox star Mary Cook dies aged 92

Mary (left) and Marina have been fan favourites on Gogglebox since joining in 2016

Gogglebox star Mary Cook, known for her appearances with friend Marina Wingrove, has died at the age of 92, Channel 4 has said.

The cheeky Bristolian pair were among the most popular members of the TV review show's line-up.

A statement issued by Channel 4 and producers Studio Lambert on behalf of her family said they were "extremely saddened" to share the news.

She died in hospital at the weekend with her family by her side, it said.

"Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend to many, Mary, who worked in the hospitality trade, had been married and widowed twice."

The pair "became instant fan favourites due to their brilliantly witty and often cheeky moments", the statement added.

"Mary will be sorely missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.

"Our love and thoughts are with Mary's family, friends, and Marina. The family have asked for privacy at this sad time."

'Having a laugh'

Cook and Wingrove joined the show, which features members of the public reacting the week's TV highlights, in 2016 after Wingrove was approached by a researcher outside an Asda supermarket.

"Then she said, 'Have you got a friend?' And like that, Mary came round the corner on her scooter."

Cook added: "They came up to Marina's flat, held cards up of different famous people and we had to talk about them."

In an interview posted on the website of their retirement home the year after their made their debuts, Cook said: "We're just talking to each other and having a laugh, aren't we?

"We do say some cheeky things, but they don't always put them on the show."