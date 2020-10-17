Gogglebox Star Mary Says Show Saved Her Marriage To Husband Giles

Gogglebox star Mary Killen says the Channel 4 show has saved her marriage to husband Giles.

The eccentric pair – who refer to each other as “nutty” – have become firm favourites with fans of the fly-on-the-wall show.

And Mary has revealed that being forced to sit down and watch TV with Giles every week has brought them closer together.

“Giles and I were like ships that pass in the night,” Mary told the Daily Star.

“I got up early. He went to bed late. And we rarely even ate together.

“I know a few couples who have split up because they have decided they can’t stand one another.

“Sitting down and watching television reminded us how much we enjoyed the same jokes.″

Mary also revealed why she and Giles, who met at art college over 30 years ago, call each other “nutty”.

“We call each other “nutty’ because we both consider the other to be a bit mad,” Mary said.

“Certainly Giles has multiple personality disorder so he’s all sorts of people and one of them is a bit of a genius.

“The truth is we’re both neurotic.″

She continued: “I have a low tolerance for things like whistling.

“He hates it when the phone rings and just sits there demanding “who on earth is that?′ instead of answering it.

“Giles also has a lot of minor accidents. Stubbing his toe, banging his head, burning or cutting himself.

“When he grazed the roof of his mouth with a crisp he made a tremendous fuss.

“You have to understand all men are really annoying one way or another.

“Would you prefer one of your friends’ husbands?

“I’ve thought about each one in turn and concluded their habits are even more irritating than Giles’s.″

Gogglebox airs on Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4.

