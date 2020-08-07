Gogglebox's Lee Reunites With Boyfriend Of 26 Years After Coronavirus Lockdown Kept Them Apart

Gogglebox star Lee Riley has been reunited with his boyfriend of 26 years, after the two were separated for a number of months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During lockdown, Lee moved in with his Gogglebox co-star Jenny Newby’s caravan, so the two could continue to film together, while his partner Steve stayed in Cyprus.

However, with Gogglebox filming now over, and travel restrictions having been eased, Lee has been spending time with his boyfriend in Cyprus, with the two celebrating their reunion with a heartwarming Instagram post.

Sharing a picture of himself and Lee – looking even more tanned than usual we have to say – enjoying a date night, Steve wrote: “Had the best time with the love of my life in our favourite restaurant love you to the moon and back Lee Gogglebox.”

Months earlier, Steve had posted a picture of himself and Lee in what he described as their “last snap together before lockdown”, writing: “Hope you can get out of England soon and come home... it’s been far too long #MissYou #LoveYou”

Close friends Lee and Jenny have been a part of Gogglebox since 2014, and are responsible for some of the show’s most memorable moments, not least when he accidentally ate a face mask after confusing it for a dip.

In the last series alone, they provided some laugh-out-loud moments, including Lee’s unfortunate wardrobe malfunction during a Joe Wicks workout and when he sparked a surprising amount of debate on social media over the way he enjoys his toast.

For those missing their Gogglebox fix after the most recent celebrity run came to an end, the 16th (yes, 16th!) series of the hit Channel 4 show will begin airing in September.

So enjoy that Cyprus sun while you can, Lee, because we’ll be needing you back in Jenny’s caravan by then...

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.